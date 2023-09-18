While corn fundamentals have looked bleak this growing season, the opposite is holding true for soybeans.

“Just the opposite of corn, the soybean market is looking at much stronger fundamentals, as weather issues have sparked yield and production concerns in a market that cannot afford lower production estimates,” said Allison Thompson, president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn.

“Over the summer, crop condition ratings were highly monitored by the trade followed by crop tours,” she added. “But now, as harvest approaches, weather and condition ratings are not going to matter as much to the market. Yield reports will be the new focus.”

Thompson noted that maturity rates have picked up rapidly with many farmers expecting to start soybean harvest in the coming week in her area. For the trade, these yield reports will be the first sign of confirmation or denial to current yield expectations.

Thompson pointed out that USDA has lowered yields over the summer with another drop taking place in the Sept. 12 USDA report. As expected, the national yield was lowered to 50.1 bushels per acre.

“But it’s largely unknown how low the national yield is going to fall. Some analysts suspect soybeans may have fared the late-season hot and dry weather better than many expected,” she said. “However, that’s obviously debatable. It just depends on when the crop got in and how far along it was. Hence, it’s the one ongoing debate across the market. The hope is that yield reports will give the market a better or more certain outlook.”

Dry weather concerns are the main cause for the drop in yield estimates.

The U.S. soybean market is also entering critical time period for the U.S. export season while South America begins planting.

“South American soybean exports, mainly to China, have been strong,” according to Thompson.

“With South American crop analysts predicting another record crop, there is fear it could further cut into the U.S. export program in the year ahead. However, ahead of their new crop hitting the market, the U.S. typically sees increased business.”

Meanwhile, U.S. export demand has picked up over the past few weeks with China and unknown destinations having been notable buyers. However, Thompson stated that the trade remains skeptical as South America has shipped record amounts to China over the past few months.

“The truth will be in export sales, which have picked up over the past few weeks,” she stated.

With South America’s planting window starting in the coming weeks, the trade will be watching the continent’s forecasts more closely.

Thompson noted that due to a shift to El Nino, weather patterns are expected to shift from last year in both Argentina and Brazil. If the weather pattern continues, with northern Brazil being dry and southern Brazil and Argentina being wet, production could be greatly impacted.

“On the technical side, like corn, the market feels to be gearing up for a larger move or a breakout,” she said. “Over last weekend, and even to start the week this week (Sept. 11), we are testing trend line support. This sparks the same question as whether the market will be moving higher or lower.

“If we get a move higher, a close around $13.98 would fill the gap left at the end of August and would give the market more confidence to test the $14 mark,” she added. “To the downside, the critical level remains the 200-day moving average near $13.31. A close below that level will open the door for new lows to be printed.”

As for marketing strategies ahead of harvest, Thompson said her firm has been using multiple strategies. This year’s weather led to unknown production estimates for many growers who now have a better idea of harvested bushels. While they may have missed prior marketing opportunities, it’s important to have working orders in place.

“If we can get back to that $13.98 mark, many growers are looking at a cash price over $13. And beans in the teens are not bad.”

Looking at the corn and soybean markets, Thompson reiterated that the two have totally different fundamentals. The question is: what’s going to lead what going forward?

“This summer, beans have definitely been the leader, which has caused the corn/soybean ratio to trade to a seven-year high,” she said.

The ratio is currently near 2.86, according to Thompson, adding that historically it doesn’t go much above 3.

“We’ll have to see when the market is going to start buying acres for next year. Whether it is before or after the end of the year will correct some of the current market movement,” she said.

Looking at area prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Sept. 12, the September cash price for soybeans was $13.03 and basis was -65 cents under. The January 2024 futures price was listed at $13.82 and basis was 4 cents over.