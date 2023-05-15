With no new news to spur the market, the soybean market has been playing defense for the past month.

“The soybean market has been on the defensive over the last month,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “Bull markets must be fed with new news and they just don’t have any, which is unfortunate, so we’re struggling.

“I think the funds have been short. I don’t know where they are right now,” he said, adding that what really concerns him in the world of soybeans are the new crop values.

Usset noted that back in early March, the market was still toying with $13.75 to $14 for new crop contracts. Since then, new crop contract values have lost over a dollar a bushel.

“This morning (May 8), those were at $12.70. We’re off over a buck a bushel in the last two months, and that’s not good,” he said.

He also pointed out that in a Pro Farmer article, analysts were putting out “get sold new crop” suggestions because the seasonals say the market will go lower from spring. But Usset said he can’t get on board with that just yet.

“I can’t jump into that. I just can’t go along with that,” he said, noting that most years the market will see some kind of rally in the spring. But this year it’s different.

“We often, not always, but often, get better selling opportunities in the spring,” he continued. “Well, this has been a contrary year. It’s done nothing but go lower. We’ve gone lower since the first of the year, not higher. So here we are, the second week of May, in a time when we like to think we’re looking at some sort of spring rally or holding steady, but no, we’re off.”

Usset explained there have been a handful of years in the last 20 years, when prices didn’t go higher in the spring, but instead went lower. In most of those 20 years, he said the market would see a rally in June or July, though not all of them. In 2013, a post drought year, prices just kind of slid lower all the way into harvest, he noted.

“But every other year I’ve looked at gives you some sort of shot (at a rally), so my thought is I’m going to be patient,” he said. “Like a lot of producers, I wish I’d gotten more priced earlier, and I’m still looking to get more priced, but I’m not going to chase this thing. I’m going to wait and see what June and July turns up.”

With the slow start to planting in the Northern Plains, some thought that may have given a boost to prices, but that’s not the case as producers in the Corn Belt and the rest of the country have been making good progress.

“If you take a big picture look at the entire country, it’s a normal year in terms of planting,” he said. “Yes, we are behind in the Upper Midwest. I think today’s report (May 8) is going to show us catching up though. I think we got a lot done last week, although we’ve got rain in the forecast this week.”

The delayed planting in the tri-state region has been noted by the market and it’s a bit of a concern, but because planting for the country as a whole is on an average pace, it isn’t having a huge impact on prices.

“We’re making good planting progress,” he said.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of May 8, the March cash price for soybeans was $14.23 and basis was -10 cents under. The September 2023 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $12.72 and basis was -7 cents under.

News out of South America indicates a large soybean crop.

“There’s no other way to put it. Brazil has a huge crop,” he said. “We know that Argentina came up short, and who cares, because Brazil more than made up for (Argentina’s) shortfall.”

Usset also noted that USDA was coming out with its May WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) on Friday, May 12, which was expected to garner a lot of attention.

“I don’t expect any big surprises, but it’s always interesting because it’s USDA’s first official look at the year ahead. They will look at the 2023 crop year that starts Sept. 1 and ends next August (2024),” he said. “(USDA) will put out their expectations for yields, planted acres, and all this good stuff that gives us something to argue about. The trade’s going to be looking at that closely.”