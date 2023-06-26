While the corn market is in a “full-blown” weather market, it’s a similar story for soybeans, although not quite to the same extent as corn.

The concern at this time are some really drier conditions that are developing in the central and eastern Corn Belt that could impact potential yields for corn and soybeans, although soybeans are not “made” until August, so there is still time to recover, according to Frayne Olson, NDSU crops economist/marketing specialist.

The areas of greatest concern for soybeans from a weather standpoint are also the major states that produce corn. At this time, dry soil conditions and warmer, drier weather is showing up in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, into Indiana, Ohio and even parts of Michigan.

Looking at some of the different maps for soil moisture conditions, Olson said there is pretty decent subsoil moisture, but it's the surface moisture that’s really the challenge right now. With corn, if the plant is developed enough, the root system can go down and start pulling into some of those lower or deeper soil moisture levels. At this time, however, Olson said the level of development of the corn crop depends on when and where it was planted.

The primary difference between corn and soybeans, Olson pointed out, is that soybean crop development is not going to be as far along as corn.

“The ability for the soybean plant to go down and get that deeper moisture is going to be restricted,” he said, because soybeans are not as large as corn and don’t have the root system that the corn plant does.

“But soybeans, even though they’re still young, still small, they’re amazing in the sense that they almost shutdown. They’re in almost like a hibernation mode when they’re under a lot of stress,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to be hurt by it. So, again, the concern is how long this drier stretch, this lack of moisture, will last. Temperatures are obviously also going to have an impact – both daytime temperatures and nighttime temperatures.”

And, like corn, with a growing concern over potential impact to yield, it’s a very similar story in soybeans.

“There’s lots of concern about what the yield potential is going to be. When will these hot, drier conditions break? When will we get some additional moisture?” he said. “And to be very honest, a lot of that we’re not going to know until later on in the season when we get a better chance to do some yield estimates.”

One other thing Olson wanted to point out, to both corn and soybean producers, is the common misconception about the way USDA handles their forecasting for potential yield. He explained that for June and July, USDA will not update their yield forecasts as is their typical procedure.

“They’re going to stick with their trendline yield forecasts until they have new information and a better ability to try and estimate what the revised yields will be,” he said. “I know there’s going to be some private forecasters, as well as a lot of farmers, who are going to say, ‘Gee, doesn’t USDA know that it’s dry out there, that yield potential has already dropped?’ The short answer is, yes, they do.

“But from their procedures, from the standard way that they do their forecasting, they will not update yields and yield forecasts until August. The August WASDE (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates) report and August production report will be the first time that they actually put in a farmer-based survey, and they validate that with satellite imagery,” he continued.

“So it shouldn’t be a surprise or come as a shock to anybody when the July WASDE comes out and they’re still using trendline yields because that’s what they do every year. I just want farmers to understand that and I want to remind some of my analyst colleagues that are in the private sector, this is what USDA does on a regular basis. They’re not changing their policies and they’re not changing their procedures,” he added. “I know they’re going to take a lot of heat for not making changes because of the dry conditions and the current growth status, but that’s what they do every year, so we shouldn’t expect them to change.”

Another thing happening in beans and corn, although it’s lesser on corn than on beans, is that the Argentine soybean harvest is just about finished. Olson noted a couple grain exchanges in South America, which are similar to the Chicago Board of Trade in the U.S., have been updating their yield forecasts and total production numbers for Argentine corn and soybeans. The most recent update from the grain exchange once again cut the forecast for Argentine soybeans.

USDA, Olson explained, estimates the Argentine soybean crop at about 25 million metric tons (MMT), which is about half of a normal crop, and the Argentine grain exchange came in at just a little over 20 MMT.

“We knew going in that the crop was going to be bad, but it’s looking like it’s worse than expected, mainly because there are areas where acres are not being harvested, it’s just being abandoned instead of being harvested, and so their abandonment is higher,” he said. “We knew their crop was bad, it’s going to be a tough year for them, but it’s actually a lot worse than they had first expected.”

Olson issued a word of caution before anybody gets too optimistic and bullish about the situation with South American soybeans.

“The Brazilian crop was large enough that it more than compensated for the reductions we saw in Argentina. The Brazilian crop was massive,” he said. “One is much smaller, one is bigger, but at the end of the day it looks like the total South American supplies will be a little bit larger than last year.”

That said, Olson was surprised to see the continued cuts to the size of the Argentine crop.

Looking at local prices, at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 19, the June delivery price was $13.82 per bushel and basis was -25 cents under. The October 2023 futures price was listed at $13.42 and basis was +50 cents over.

Olson noted that at the sites he’s been looking at in the eastern North Dakota region, the soybean basis is around 50-60 cents under for new crop.

At one elevator in east central North Dakota, as of June 19, the June delivery price was $12.77 per bushel and basis was -65 cents under. The October 2023 futures price was also listed at $12.77 and basis was -65 cents under.