There’s not a lot of new news to provide direction for the soybean market, but like the corn market, prices are being pressured by good planting progress in the Corn Belt despite a lack of planting progress in the Upper Midwest.

“We don’t have a whole lot of fresh news to support the (soybean) market. Just like with corn, we’re seeing a good planting pace happening across a lot of the Midwest (including the “I” states – Iowa, Illinois, Indiana), with crops going in the ground. That’s the main thing that’s pressuring the market, especially our new crop right now,” said Allison Thompson, the new president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn.

Thompson also noted that while the U.S. has seen some recent corn export sales, we’re not seeing a lot of exports of soybeans.

“We have seen some (sales) on corn, but beans have really been the slow one, and with reports last week of the U.S. importing Brazilian soybeans it definitely hurts the outlook for old crop demand,” she said. “I think prices are going to, unfortunately, probably trend lower until we start seeing us compete better with those exports, but Brazil is sitting on a record crop and they’re offering it at a very cheap price to get that crop moving.”

The problem with Brazil, according to Thompson, is that they just don’t have the storage capacity to hold all of their bean and corn crops and they're really trying to move as much beans as they can before their second crop corn goes into harvest.

“That’s where we’re seeing these low prices. They just don’t have the storage available,” she said.

There have also been reports of China being slow buyers of Brazilian beans, as well. But, in reality, she said China doesn’t need to be super aggressive buyers of Brazil’s soybeans at this point because they know that they’re Brazil’s largest buyer.

“They might wait for the price to come down even lower yet before they start making some of those bigger sales. In the meantime, it just becomes more competitive for the U.S.,” she said. “Really, right now, what we’re seeing on soybeans is competition for both old and new crop for domestic use and also global exports, and we’re just not competitive on either one. And, unfortunately, prices have to go down to be a bit more competitive.”

Looking at prices, Thompson noted that futures prices were trading on November beans at $12.64, and for front months, July prices were at $14.14 ¾.

“Currently, Brazil prices for soybeans are $90-$95 per million metric ton cheaper than the U.S., so we need to see some of that change before we see domestic demand hopefully pick up, especially when we’re feeling we could see some more shipments come in of beans here in the next couple months,” she said.

“The outlook right now just doesn't look good and, of course, that will affect future balance sheets coming from USDA,” she said. “So what are they going to do in their next report? They’ve seen exports and cancellations of corn, they’ve seen imports of beans, and the question is how it’s going to come down to those balance sheets at the end of the year.

“They could get bigger, or are they going to remain pretty tight? I think there’s an argument both ways, but I would think that the USDA – they always seem to err on the side of caution – might keep our ending stocks sitting pretty close to where they are, if not grow a little bit on their next report,” she said. “Right now, there are not a lot of exports.”

Looking at area prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of April 25, the May cash price for soybeans was $14.12 and basis was -5 cents under. The September 2023 futures price was listed at $12.66 and basis was -11 cents under.