All’s quiet on the soybean market front … at least for the time being.

“Soybeans have been a market that’s kind of gone quiet,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “South America pretty much has the (hold) on exports. They’re cheaper than we are and they’re selling and exporting into the market.

“China’s demand has slowed down a little bit, so even Brazil is exporting less to China than normal because of (China’s) demand being pulled down a little. It’s been a compounding factor for the soybeans,” he added.

Another contributing factor is that producers are planting at a record pace for soybeans across the U.S., partly because the central and eastern parts of the Corn Belt are seeing such good weather conditions and being able to plant because of the dry conditions.

“We’re also seeing more acres, I think, up here in the Northern Plains, which is going to add a little bit of bearishness to the soybean market, as well,” he said. “Again, it’s kind of a double-edged sword where we’re looking at the potential of more acres and slower demand right now and that’s keeping the soybean market a little bit cheaper than what it probably should be at.”

Martinson also noted that the market got its first look at crop condition ratings in the recent U.S. crop progress report. And, just like for corn, which saw its lowest condition rating in 10 years for this early in the growing season, soybeans are at their lowest crop condition rating in 15 years this early in the crop season.

“The crop is not rated very well and that just leaves this tale of the fact that the drought has hurt our emergence and hurt our growing conditions,” he said. “But the trouble with beans is that nothing really matters until you get into August, so it’s got a little bit more of a growing time so beans can come back. Whereas it might be a little harder for corn.”

Martinson pointed out that USDA has the expectation that U.S. producers are going to see record yields with trendline yields, which could require some adjustments to USDA estimates.

“We might be needing to look at a little adjustment as far as yield is concerned with the current conditions that we’re seeing in the Corn Belt,” he said.

For soybeans, prices and basis are holding a little bit weaker, according to Martinson, although basis “isn’t bad.”

“I think if you’re able to move (soybeans) to an end user, you’re going to be able to get a good basis. If you’re selling to an elevator, it’s going to be a little wider, but only because we’re seeing a little slowdown,” he said.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of June 6, the June cash price for soybeans was $12.98 per bushel and basis was +30 cents over. The December 2023 futures price was listed at $11.94 and basis was +5 cents over.

Soybean crush continues to be very good. The crush estimate for April in the U.S. was at a record.

“We are crushing the beans for the oil and for the meal because of Argentina’s short crop this year. So that’s helping, but that’s a limited demand and it’s not enough to carry the market,” he concluded.