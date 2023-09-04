Although soybean prices are about a dollar lower than they were earlier this summer, they are still in the teens and that’s pretty good looking ahead to harvest.

As of Aug. 28, soybean prices in southwest Minnesota were about $13.25 a bushel, which is about a dollar off where they were on June 30, according to Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management.

“It’s basically, except for some bids at the end of May and dips earlier (in August), as low as we’ve been for a while, although we did get under $13 for brief periods a couple times,” he said. “But, nevertheless, $13.25 cash for soybeans at harvest almost sounds good relative to where the corn and wheat markets have gone.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 28, the September cash price for soybeans was $13.34 and basis was -65 cents under. The December 2023 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $14.10 and basis was +10 cents over.

At one elevator in central North Dakota, the price was $13.21 and basis was -85 cents under.

Usset characterized the soybean market as being in a tight carryout situation, due in part to the reduction in planted soybean acres in USDA’s June 30 planted acreage report as compared to the March planting intentions report.

“Losing those acres in the June report has an impact. So we’re just tight there. The ending stocks situation is still pretty tight.”

While the soybean market isn’t as robust as it was earlier this summer, the market has fared better than wheat and corn, he pointed.

Wheat, he said, was “very disappointing,” with cash wheat bids at $7.40 a bushel in southwest Minnesota. That’s a dollar lower than it was just a month ago, and $7.40 is the lowest since June of 2021.

“We have to go back more than two years to get cash wheat prices this low. The September contract is around $7.74, just pennies off the life of contract lows set last week. So wheat is on the defensive,” he said.

As with corn and soybeans, it’s also a demand story for wheat.

“We see these things going on in Ukraine, it’s a terrible story. We believe that problems in Ukraine and Russia will lead buyers to come to the U.S. or Canada as alternative sources for wheat. It’s all a great story except for buyers showing up for our wheat (because) they really aren’t,” he said.

“Wheat exports are currently forecast at their lowest level in 50 years. We have to go back to 1971 to find lower U.S. wheat exports,” he added. “The demand side is just not good, so here we are at the lowest prices in a couple of years.”

On the demand side for soybeans, Usset noted that China is doing all they can to source beans from South America at this time, ahead of harvest in the U.S.

“South America has them. They have a lot of them,” he said. “(However), with the U.S. soybean harvest on the horizon, we like to think they will pick up on ours. So stay tuned.”