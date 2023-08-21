Halfway through August, when soybeans are “made,” and with fewer acres, soybeans are facing some uncertainties regarding potential production.

“Soybean acres are lower than what we typically would see, and that has put some more concern into the soybean market,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU crops economist/marketing specialist. “In my opinion, even though right now we’re looking at some typical carryover stocks, we haven’t pulled out as much of the risk premium. There’s still some big unknowns about soybean yields.

“August and even early September is a pretty critical development stage for soybeans, so even though right now the soybean crop looks like it’s catching up a bit, it’s had a bit of a reprieve from that hot, dry weather in the western Corn Belt,” he added.

However, Olson noted that later on in another week or so, those high temperatures and lower rainfall amounts are forecast to rebuild and there is some potential yet for some of the top pods to abort or to have some of the seeds within a pod abort because of the stress.

“There’s more uncertainty on the soybean yield side. And the fact that we have fewer acres is also concerning because it means that the bushels are going to need to be there to be able to have some carryout stocks,” he said. “So the question is, how hard does the soybean market have to ration use?”

Olson cautioned that before everyone gets excited and thinks the soybean market is going to go “crazy,” it’s important to remember that Brazil had a monster crop last year and they are major competitors. There’s also the fact that even though crushing capacity is expanding, there’s still a huge amount of U.S. soybeans that need to leave the country.

South America, and Brazil in particular, provide some very stiff competition to the U.S., and right now the fact that Brazil had such a large crop will likely mean that their ability to export will last longer, Olson pointed out.

“So those countries, like China, that typically in the fall start to switch and buy soybeans from the U.S. because the Brazilians are starting to run out of supply, that switch may occur later. It may be a little bit longer before we, as the United States, become that dominant supplier because the Brazilians have exported most of their inventories,” he said. “To translate that, our export window now is looking to be a little bit shorter than what it has been in recent years. But we have to keep that in mind, in particular from a marketing strategy standpoint, and from a perspective of timing in sales.

“Short-term, I do think that there’s going to be more volatility in the soybean market, just because of the weather and the uncertainty in the fact that we don’t have as many acres to buffer any kind of yield losses,” he continued. “So, in my opinion, there’s going to be a lot of price volatility when we come into harvest here, but then when we finish that out and kind of put to bed the debate about yields.”

Looking ahead, said the U.S. is going to be focused very heavily on the export market, which is an area of concern. He feels the U.S. is still going to have a decent export season, but he’s uncertain whether we’re going to have quite the volume of exports that we’ve seen over the last couple years.

“Right now, the USDA forecasts show that. They’re confirming that viewpoint that our export window, the time where we can be the dominant exporter, will likely be a bit shorter than normal.

We’re not quite going to have as many months to be able to be that dominant supplier,” he said.

Looking at soybean prices for harvest delivery, those right now are ranging between $12.40 and $12.50. At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 15, the September delivery price was $12.60 per bushel and basis was -60 cents under. The December 2023 futures price was listed at $13.29 and basis was -6 cents under.

At one elevator in east central North Dakota, as of Aug. 14, the August delivery price was $12.42 per bushel and basis was -85 cents under. The October 2023 futures price was also listed at $12.42 and basis was -85 cents under.

One item that Olson has been beating his drum about, and will continue to do so, is to get farmers to really do the math on the cost of storage, in particular the cost of on-farm storage, because of higher interest rates that have gone up substantially from last year.

“Last year, interest rates for most operating notes were at 4-4.5 percent interest. Interest rates this year for operating notes, the cost of putting a crop in, are closer to 8 percent,” he said. “So when you take 8 percent interest times $12.40 soybeans, that adds up in a hurry.

“You’ve got the revenue part where the market is trying to reward you for storage, basically to help pay some of those storage costs – and then you’ve got the cost of storage,” he continued. “As a farmer, when you’re going through the math, trying to figure out what is the cost of your storage, you really need to redo the numbers, you need to recalculate based off of today’s numbers, not off of what you’ve seen over the last several years. It’s actually higher than most people expect.

“We can still play the storage game, there can still be money made by storing crop on-farm, but you’ve got to redo the math to make sure you're using the right numbers. That’s the part that I really want to focus on and emphasize to farm managers to make sure that they’re doing that and they’re doing it correctly,” he concluded.