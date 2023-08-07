Demand for U.S. soybeans has been slow for a while, but there are signs the pace is starting to pick up, at least a little.

“With soybeans we’ve been seeing some slow demand on the export side. We’re behind last year’s pace for new crop sales, but we had a pretty good push here in the last week as Mexico, China, and ‘unknown’ have come in and bought 1.8 million metric tons,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “So we’ve seen some pretty good sales.

“One of the nice things is our demand is starting to see a little bit of an improvement because the Real (Brazil’s currency) is going up, so we’re becoming a little more competitive in the world market,” he added.

Martinson explained that South America has been a little slow in getting beans out because of how backed up their ports are.

“Anybody that needs ‘just in time’ inventories are going to have to come to the U.S. to get them,” he said. “For the most part, we are seeing a little bit of more sales in the U.S. because Brazil’s a little slow. Harvest (there) is pretty much wrapped up and now they’re just trying to get beans to the port.”

Meanwhile, the market is also a little worried about crop conditions in the U.S. as mostly hot, dry weather has been taking a toll on other crops like wheat and corn. That said, the month of August is typically when beans are “made.”

“August usually sets the production for soybeans, so the weather is going to be watched really closely right now,” Martinson said, adding that the western Corn Belt saw decreasing crop conditions in the latest crop progress and condition report from USDA, whereas the eastern Corn Belt was a little bit better.

So weather is going to be the main driver going forward.

“Like corn, we’re going to have to watch the weather closely and the demand picture and that’s what’s going to set the tone for soybeans,” he said.

He also noted that while the war in Ukraine has had an impact on other grain commodities, it has not had as much impact on soybeans as soybeans are a secondary market there. The war, he added, really doesn’t impact what goes on in the soybean market.

“It’s pretty much China’s demand and how our production goes, and right now we’re a little worried about our production,” he said. “We know acres are down, and so are the yields going to follow?”

Looking at prices, Martinson noted that local prices have widened out because the basis has widened a little bit.

“We’ve seen a little improvement here as we get a little later in the summer, but again, they’ve been fluctuating with the futures market, and they’re pretty decent for this time frame, but nothing that is really drawing attention,” he said. “The big thing there is August weather.”

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 1, the August cash price for soybeans was $13.21 per bushel and basis was -20 cents under. The December 2023 futures price was listed at $13.50 and basis was +9 cents over.