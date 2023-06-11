While durum planting was about wrapped up in the region as of the first week in June, demand for U.S. durum has remained sluggish and, as a result, prices have also slipped slightly.

“We have seen cash prices come down a little bit around the state. Most elevators have bids from $7.75 to $8, with the majority closer to that $8 mark,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Looking at the National Durum Index, that price is at $7.86, so here in North Dakota we are higher than that average, which is good,” she continued. “But really, at this time of year, there’s just not a lot of direction for the market to take. Producers are finishing up seeding and other field work and not really focused on selling anything right now.”

In terms of demand, especially domestically, Olson said the market is still seeing slow, but steady buying from millers and pasta manufacturers. Buying is “maybe not hand-to-mouth” at this time, but they’re really not making any big purchases very far in advance.

In terms of durum demand, Milling and Baking News has estimated third quarter coverage of this year to be at 50-60 percent and then very little coverage into the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, supplies are going to be needed, but everyone’s kind of waiting for this year's harvest,” Olson said.

She pointed out that, after a slow start this spring, durum seeding is wrapping up in the region as the weather warmed up and field conditions have dried out. In both North Dakota and Montana, durum planting is nearing 90 percent completion. The planting pace, she noted, is much higher than last year and really close to the five-year average now, and the crop is emerging very nicely.

“Producers report a good-looking crop. But it’s been warmer than normal and only spotty precipitation, so we are seeing areas getting dry,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some more manageable temperatures and some rainfall to help see the crop through.”

In the desert durum area in the southwest part of the country, durum harvest is in progress. In Arizona, just over half of the durum crop has been harvested, which is ahead of average.

“If we consider total desert durum production this year, it’s estimated at only 6.3 million bushels, which is basically half of last year's crop due to lower acres. That’s still important production, but it’s becoming a smaller share of our overall production,” she said.

North of the border, the latest crop reports from Canada indicate that in Saskatchewan durum planting is also about 90 percent or more complete. The crop looks to be in mostly good-to-excellent condition, according to reports. In Alberta, producers have finished seeding, but it’s dry in areas there.

“There’s a lot banking on these crops. Estimates that I’ve seen for 2023 have production in both countries up 4-5 percent for this year. Hopefully, we’ll meet or exceed those levels, but we obviously have a long way to go,” she said.

Elsewhere around the globe, production also looks promising in Europe, which is estimated to be up 5 percent this year. Durum regions in Italy and France have gotten some timely moisture, but it’s still a bit dry in Spain.

“The Northern Hemisphere production looks promising, but we’ve had a lot of production issues these past five years or so and that’s really strained world durum supplies,” Olson said, adding that North Africa is dry once again this year. “If we look at estimates into the next year, world ending stocks are projected to decline almost 20 percent again down to 4.7 million metric tons, and that would be the lowest in 30 years.

“The market’s really banking on increased production in North America and Europe. Otherwise, we’re going to see these tight supplies get even tighter,” she added.

Looking at export demand, the U.S. did finish up its 2022-23 marketing year at the end of May. As of the most recent sales report, the U.S. had just over 15 million bushels (MB) in durum sales. However, the final numbers won’t come out until about mid-June. Olson said “it’s pretty likely” that durum sales will fall short of USDA’s estimate of 25 MB.

“That is one of the major factors that have kind of been pinning prices down – that low export demand for U.S. wheat,” he said, also noting that the U.S. does have 3 MB of new crop sales so far.

“Everywhere we’ve actually seen export prices soften, not just here, but also Canada and Europe, just because we’ve seen import demand around the world slowing down a little and then, too, just on increased crop production prospects,” she said. “So really, these next few months I think the big focus will be on Northern Hemisphere production.”