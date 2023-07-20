Recent reports from USDA that added to the number of corn acres planted, but also reduced estimated production, have combined to make the corn market a bit “sad” as July was coming to an end.

“Corn is the sad one. Corn has dropped a dollar since June,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “In less than a month, the futures market has dropped a dollar. I know farmers are busy, but I hope that they are at least watching the markets because we’ve dropped a dollar and that’s big news in the corn market.

“We have new acres and a new USDA report, and overall, we are not changing production very much. We have a lot more acres, but we think we’ll have fewer bushels (per acre),” she continued.” So overall, just minor changes to production, but those higher acres really are a relief to traders, to the buyers of corn (that) they see the increase of corn acres that we have. I mean, no one thought we’d have 86.3 million harvested acres of corn. That is not anything we thought we would see, and that’s, I think, the highest on record actually.

“So there’s a little bit of a cushion here when it comes to corn yields. We knew the yields were maybe not as good as we had hoped, but then they added another 2 million (planted) acres and everyone felt better about the situation,” she added.

That combination of more acres but less anticipated production brought prices down a dollar around the region and, according to Jensen, it caught a lot of people off guard.

“That acreage report was a huge surprise to everybody, and even now, last week we had this supply and demand report where they dropped yields. But having the acres is such a reassurance to traders. There is a cushion there. If the yields continue to decline, we have a cushion for corn production,” she said.

Jensen took note of just how much the corn market has fluctuated with cash prices well below $5 and, in some locations, near $4, and corn futures in the $5.25 range.

“At this point there’s no bottom to the corn market yet, unfortunately. The market has shown no signs of bottoming. So hopefully we get some weather scares to give guys a prop up in prices, but the trend for the market is definitely down,” she said

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 17, July cash corn prices were listed at $5.25 and basis was +25 cents over. The October 2023 corn futures price was listed at $5.08 and basis was -6 cents under.

Jensen explained that the $5.25 price is cash for old crop corn.

“If the farmer is lucky enough to have a feed mill or an ethanol plant in their backyard, something …there is a huge premium for old crop,” she said. “And so if a farmer has old crop in the bin, I know prices have dropped, but new crop prices are 50 cents below that. You hold until harvest and you are dropping 50 cents just because of the difference between the old crop and the new crop market.”

In another aspect of the corn market, Jensen noted that the ethanol market is actually holding up pretty well as there continues to be good demand in ethanol, and that many in the trade feel the U.S. will actually be using more bushels for ethanol next year.

So while ethanol “is holding in there,” according to Jensen, exports are another matter altogether.

“I’m just going to call time of death on (the corn) export sales market for last year. It was not good. It was not good at all,” she said. “We dropped 800 million bushels in export sales. We just did not export any corn this last year, and so next year, USDA sees a big recovery. We’re going to jump up 500 million bushels from this year. But we just did not export any corn last year.

“It was just too expensive,” she added. “That’s what high prices do, they slow down export sales and high prices did that last year.”

Instead, buyers got a lot of their corn from South America, but there were also other alternatives to corn, as well, especially in the feed grain sector.

Jensen explained people can do something different with feed grains.

“Most places don’t specifically need corn, they need some sort of a feed. And so there are some substitutions in the corn market, as well,” she said.

At this time there isn’t anything in particular in South America that may be impacting corn.

“South America is pretty quiet right now. Traders are all watching our corn market to see what USDA is going to do in August,” she said, adding that USDA typically does not change yields until the August report.

“So the fact that they came out in July and reduced yields means there are legitimate problems out there,” she said. “But in August, they’re going to maybe give us a better idea of how severe those problems are for corn production.”

Those problems were mostly very dry conditions across much of the Corn Belt.

“We just don’t think we have enough moisture. Too much of the Corn Belt is in, not a severe drought, but enough to damage production,” she concluded.