It was anticipated that USDA’s planted acreage report that was released on June 30 wouldn’t come as a big surprise to the markets, including corn. In fact, the opposite was true.

“It was supposed to be a very quiet report, and lo and behold, USDA always holds a few surprises, and that’s exactly what we got,” said Allison Thompson, president of The Money Farm, in Ada, Minn.

Acres were the big story for corn as USDA increased acres in a number of states, including many in the Corn Belt.

“(USDA) definitely added acres on the corn side, even through some of the ‘I’ states (in the Corn Belt), which will definitely add a fair amount of production,” she said. “But also a lot of those acres got added to some fringe areas, actually up here in North Dakota. Minnesota saw some increase, and South Dakota, but also further south, too. Texas and that area got some added acres.

“(These fringe areas) are not huge producers. We definitely see yield drag compared to the ‘I’ states,” she said. “So when you’re looking at the acres being bigger, yes, it does seem pretty bearish, but typically when you see acres added to these fringe areas and record acres at that, we should see lower yields.

“And with weather issues still prominent through the ‘I’ states – they did get some rain here this past week, but they’re going to need that rain to continue weekly here, especially as it enters its key reproductive stages,” she continued. “So they’re not out of the woods yet and that’s definitely creating a lot of talk ahead of the July USDA reports.”

Thompson thinks that USDA will lower yields, but the question is: how much?

“Then, given the numbers we got on (June 30), to get production to be the same that they were expecting in June, the yield would need to be lowered to 176 (bushels per acre). I think that’s what a lot of the trade is anticipating, that it’s going to be under 180 (bushels per acre),” she said. “But to really see lack of production, or lower production at this point it is going to take a bigger yield drop. That, I think, is the concern now. And with the (weather) patterns changing, is that going to happen?”

In the report, USDA estimated planted corn acres at 94.1 million. Previously, in the March prospective planting report, USDA estimated corn acres at just under 92 million.

“Most (in the trade) were expecting on the high end, maybe 92 million, so to have that big of a jump was definitely not expected by the trade,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone who was coming (with that 94 million number). It definitely surprised everyone to see that many corn acres. It all comes down to yields now.”

And then, of course, demand is another big issue for U.S. corn. On that end for corn, Thompson noted that USDA also lowered quarterly grain stocks.

“That tells us either production should have been lower than it was earlier reported, or we did see better demand or usage during that time, so one of those has to be accounted for in the next USDA report, as well,” she said. “That should help out a little bit too by reducing some of those stocks. But we’re going to need to see demand continue as well, and that’s been lacking.”

Thompson pointed out there’s a combination of a few things that are definitely hurting on the U.S. demand side from an export standpoint and also domestically, because the U.S. hasn’t had phenomenal ethanol numbers either each week. Plus, South America is still lower priced than the U.S. and is still trying to move some corn, as well, according to Thompson.

“So that’s definitely going to be a hindrance on our demand, too. We’re higher priced and that’s not a surprise. We have been since they’ve been harvesting, which has been a while, so if they’re still trying to move it and they have lower prices, it just makes us less competitive on the global market,” she said.

Looking at the local price situation, Thompson noted that there’s been a run-up in basis the past couple weeks, and in the Ada area, basis was sitting at that 50-60 cents under for new crop.

“But on the other side of that, we’ve been making some sales with the rally, and hopefully we get a rally back in corn,” she said. “I think the pullback this week was definitely overdone.”

That being said, Thompson said she wouldn’t mind taking advantage of another rally if prices get back to that $6-$6.20 range.

“I still like those targets. If we get back there, we should definitely be taking advantage of it. But as far as locking in a basis, I’ve been leaving the basis open,” she said. “If we are going to see a crunch or some production shortfall on the corn side, we should see basis reflect that going into harvest. So I’d be patient, especially as they’ve been taking it here, too.”

Looking at regional prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of July 2, the July cash price for corn was $4.98 and basis was +10 cents over. The November 2023 futures price was listed at $4.93 and basis was -1 cent under.

At another elevator located in central North Dakota, the July delivery price was $4.80 and basis was -15 cents under. The November futures price was $4.41 and basis was -60 cents under.