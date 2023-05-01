The canola market has been affected most recently by the general risk-off sentiment in the commodity world, yet key statistical data on production, acreage, and use has been released recently that also impacts canola specifically. Back a few months ago, I mentioned that the USDA ramped up its projections of canola oil use for biofuels.
Now, the USDA’s April Oil Crops Outlook ramped it up even more. It reported that canola oil used for biofuel production in the U.S. is projected at 1.9 billion pounds, up 200 million pounds from its prior upgraded forecast. This is an increase of nearly 50 percent from last year. The USDA forecasts that this trend will continue. It also said canola oil imports will increase by 385 million pounds to 5.23 billion pounds, due in part to the EPA’s recently adopted canola oil pathway for renewable diesel production. This increase in canola oil imports from Canada is up nearly 20 percent from a year ago.
While biofuel use is ramping up significantly, food use of canola oil is also growing. The USDA increased its estimate of food use by 125 million pounds and expects total use of canola oil to reach 6.78 billion pounds in the U.S. in 2023. The increased supply will support the growing domestic demand, with ending stocks of 288 million pounds. The USDA lowered its season average price forecast by $.20 per hundredweight this month to $29.80 per hundredweight.
Stats Canada also came out with its first estimate of canola acres in Canada for 2023 on April 26. It reports canola acres will be up only 0.9 percent to 21.6 million acres. The estimate was lower than most market forecasts and is 3 percent below the 2021 levels. The canola market strengthened modestly on the news. According to sources, this survey was conducted nearly three months ago, which is a change from surveys in past years. This raises questions about the accuracy of the data. One year ago, when this report came out, the canola market was caught off guard and canola futures spiked over $20 per metric ton (MT) higher on the day and canola peaked shortly thereafter.
While acres are projected to increase, there is growing concern about delayed plantings of canola in the eastern area of Canada (eastern Saskatchewan and into Manitoba) and in northeast North Dakota. Wet weather is expected for the first week in May and colder weather has prevailed.
The latest figures from Agriculture & Agrifood Canada (AAFC) show that canola exports from Canada were revised lower by 200,000 MT to 8.4 million metric tons (MMT). It subsequently raised ending stocks by the same amount. To date, exports are on pace to reach a higher level than 8.4 MMT, but the agency predicts canola exports will drop off significantly soon, resulting in a lower total. Surprisingly, AAFC lowered its forecast of canola prices significantly from its earlier forecasts to $850 per MT, down $40 per MT from earlier estimates.
The main reason for the drop in expected canola exports is competition from the large Australian canola crop in the global market. While Australian production was a record this year, the most recent Australian crop report indicates the upcoming crop will fall by 35 percent due to much drier weather and a drop in planted acres of 23 percent. It predicts less canola production through the year 2027 down under.
ICE canola futures strengthened on April 26, reversing several days of losses due to risk-off sentiment in commodities in general. The Jul ICE canola contract closed at $734 per MT, up by $8.50 per MT on the day but down by $8 per MT in the last two weeks. The November canola contract closed at $703 per MT, up $8.30 per MT on the day, but steady in the last two weeks. With recent storms, road bans and planting starting, crushers inventory levels have been falling which will require them to continue to be aggressive with the canola basis. This should favor the upside seasonal pattern, according to several marketing firms.
As of April 26, prices at nearby crush plants ranged from $24.54 per hundredweight to $26.10 for April and May deliveries, down $.80 per hundredweight to $.90 in the last two weeks. New crop canola prices range from $22.75 to $23.20 per hundredweight, down $.15 to $.30 in the last two weeks.