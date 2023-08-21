The canola market strengthened modestly during the first two weeks of August, as outside markets seem to have provided support to canola prices. Although some rains did come in the Canadian region, there does not seem to be a consensus that it will be enough to keep their canola yields from dropping significantly from last year. Total canola production in Canada is still expected to be in the 16-17 million metric tons (MMT) range. This is down significantly from predictions earlier this year.
U.S. canola production is expected to reach near record levels as nearly 2.4 million acres have been planted, which will be a record. Yields may be slightly lower than last year as dry conditions also have likely taken a bite out of U.S. yields.
Crush margins are reported to be very strong recently, which is indicative of strong demand for canola oil. The soybean market is also signaling strong demand for vegetable oil, as the National Oilseed Processors Association reported higher-than-expected soybean crush in July, yet soybean oil stocks remained below expectations. This shows that vegetable oil is being quickly gobbled up by end users.
The USDA reported in its monthly Oil Crops Outlook that global rapeseed production will be 86.1 MMT, 1.35 MMT lower than the previous estimate due to lower-than-expected output in Canada, Russia, and Uruguay. Global ending stocks are projected to drop slightly, from 7 MMT to 6.8 MMT.
It lowered canola production in Canada to 19 MMT from its earlier forecast of 20.3 MMT due to dry conditions. Canola exports were reduced by 0.5 MMT to 8.4 MMT for the upcoming marketing season. Canola crush was reduced slightly to 10.2 MMT, resulting in an ending stocks estimate declining from 1.2 MMT to 1.0 MMT. This is still higher than official estimates of 0.6 MMT from Agriculture & Agrifood Canada.
The November ICE canola futures finished the session on Aug. 16 at $790 per metric ton (MT), up $13.30 on the day, and up $16 per MT in the last two weeks. The November canola contract has now risen over $145 per MT since June 1. The January ICE canola futures contract closed at $796 per MT, up $13.10 per MT on the day and up $18 per MT in the last two weeks. The canola market was holding above the 20-day moving average as of Aug. 16.
Local cash prices continued higher as of Aug. 16 at nearby crush plants, ranging from $25.33 to $26.73 for August and September deliveries, up nearly $.70 per hundredweight in the last two weeks. November canola prices ranged from $26.04 to $26.66, up $.30 to $.40 per hundredweight in the last two weeks.
As of Aug. 14, 64 percent of the canola in North Dakota was coloring, equal to last year. Canola crop conditions deteriorated again in the last two weeks. Thirty-nine percent of the state’s canola was rated good-to-excellent, down from 46 percent two weeks ago. The canola harvest had just started, as 1 percent was reported harvested. For Montana, 79 percent of the canola was coloring, while 39 percent was rated good-to-excellent, down from 49 percent in the last two weeks and below the 5-year average. Canola harvest progress in Montana was at 19 percent.
This year the Northern Canola Growers Association (NCGA) will hold its annual meeting in Minot, N.D., in conjunction with the U.S. Durum Growers Association at its Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum on Nov. 1-2 at the Grand Hotel in Minot. The NCGA will hold meetings on the first day of the event and welcomes agriculture keynote speakers on both days.
Be sure to mark your calendar for this event. The NCGA believes this central location will be ideal for many new canola growers in the western part of the state as the crop continues to grow in acreage.