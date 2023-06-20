Dear Michael: We have three children – two boys and a girl. The boys are interested in farming right now, but they have yet to go off to college and we are not sure how things will go. My husband stubbornly wants to set things up in the boys’ names, thinking for certain they are going to farm someday, but I don’t think there is any guarantee of this. He is pushing to get them started and, so far, they are going along with it. How do we set up an estate plan when our children are not children, but they are not adults either? – Too Young

Dear Too Young: Your husband’s insistence on the boys farming is a paternal thing that goes back generations. I am sure if he had his way, he would give each boy half of the farm and then there would be two farms with his family name on the mailbox.

This has happened many times in the past and there are just so many variables to consider and you cannot afford to make a mistake.

Mistake number one is assuming they will both want to farm or either of them will want to farm. It is not until they meet the woman of their dreams, and she explains to your child what he really wants in life, that you will know which direction they are heading. Too many farmers get going with transferring and getting children set up only to have their children decide not to farm or, worse, start farming and quit after a time because their spouse is unhappy living the rural life.

Mistake number two would be to set these two up as joint owners. Two brothers working on one operation seldom works. As they progress through life, get married, and have children, another innate desire creeps into their souls. That desire is to see “their” children succeed, but sometimes this can be at the expense of the other brother’s children.

Or the two wives have totally different attitudes towards raising children, religion, politics, etc. This could be a situation where both families will end up unhappy.

In my interviews with my clients, I always ask siblings if they would be able to accept their sibling as their partner in the business. Most of the time, I get the eye rolls, the huge sighs and the “I love him as a brother, but there is no way I would want him as part of my business.” This is normal and falls under the definition of you knowing too much about the other person to ever go into business with them.

As it stands right now, you need an “if this, then that” type of will. Until the boys establish themselves – somewhere around their mid-30s if they get married at a normal age and have been married for 10 years or more, it is not a good idea to make permanent changes to the ownership of farm assets.

The type of will you need says “if we should die, then the land will be used for farming by the two boys. If one of them should not want to farm, then they join the que of non-farmers in the family and accept that share of the inheritance. If they choose to farm together, they are required to have a partnership agreement (I call it a pre-nup for heirs) that spells out what happens should one of them quit, or die, or want to go on their own.”

By spelling out now how things will go in the event you are not here to act as referee, then we can settle a lot of issues with this style of will. It is not a definitive will as the boys’ life is yet to be defined.

Hopefully, you will both be around long enough so these are things you can handle during your lifetime, but you still need an “if this, then that” type of will in the meantime. Do not let your husband make any big gifts of property or farm assets until you are sure how things are going to go.

Again, he would like nothing more than to see his family name on three mailboxes down the road – but that must be a practical decision for everyone involved.