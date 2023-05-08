Our ranch headquarters is located on Wanagan Creek where a natural spring-fed side draw joins it. Most all the older ranches in the North Dakota badlands were established where there was good, fresh, easily available spring water other than those chosen on the lush river bottoms along the Little Missouri.
Natural trees of cottonwood, poplar and willows do well in such habitat. My parents were avid tree planters, as we are and also our neighbors, the Nelsons, Schafers and Don Heise who each have planted and nourished them by the hundreds. Other dry land natives include the ash, elm, box elder, cedar, juniper and the wild fruit families of chokecherry, Juneberry, plum, buffaloberry and an assortment of smaller bearing shrubs of currants and gooseberries.
We have added varieties of lilac, Chinese elm, honeysuckle and the Russian olive, which is a lifesaver to our grouse for staple during long, hard winters. These habitats have multiplied the mule deer, wild turkeys and multiple song birds. JoAnn and Lusk are champions as well as our oldest son, Lane while he was still home, at putting out bird houses and feeders for the many different species.
We get a rare blue jay or cardinal once in a while or a flock of Baltimore orioles. My over used and low IQ joke goes ignored and unheard when JoAnn announces that a group of orioles have arrived in our yard’s apple trees when I’ll say, “Ya, I think their on their way to Seattle to play the Mariners. ” The early spring robins show up, as well as the rose breasted grosbeaks.
I’ve kept records on our state bird, the meadowlarks’ arrival and you know what? Over 50 percent of the time they usher in a spring snow storm or blizzard. It’s been said the magpie should be our state bird; it stays here all winter, while the meadowlark “chickens out” and goes south to warmer climates. We also have the supposedly rare curlew. It’s a long-beaked shore wader, but here they hatch out and raise their young on a hot south slope, gumbo flat. Their defense to protect their young is very similar to the smaller killdeer. As we ride through their grounds, they will scold and dive bomb us, nearly taking our hats off.
A variety of game birds call this home. The ring necked pheasant is most vulnerable to bad winters. Being a transplant from China, they haven’t adapted to our harsh climates. The ruffed grouse (prairie chicken) was very plentiful and common for years until the poor hatches of the dry, dewless 1980s, but have since made a good comeback.
They’re fun to watch during mating season, as they gather on high native sod ridge tops at their leks, or more commonly called “stomping grounds.” The males strut around and puff up to impress a female. I’ve known a few guys like that – I’m sure you have too. I know of at least eight leks on my private land and have witnessed a couple of them move to different locations due to too much activity of my presence during calving.
One fall we received a half foot of fluffy snow that lay evenly over ridges, absent wind. I had taken in horses to break and train that summer to generate some extra “greens” and was running a short “coyote line” to have reason to put on some miles on my final cayuse of the season.
We were quietly making our way down alongside an ash tree draw in a Christmas card setting. I had the edge rode off J.V. (I always named them after my clients) when, all of a sudden, the entire area “blew up” with prairie chickens that were under the snow, as they took flight with their usual “cackling.” J.V. was so surprised and bewildered that he didn’t know which way to jump and “blow up,” so he just stood there frozen stiff.
I have only come across one pair of sage grouse in my lifetime here. As I was riding, a pair of them flushed out and took flight straight ahead of me. Similar to the pheasants violent take off, but much longer. The prairie chicken usually circles half around as it’s airborne, giving the sportsman a good view. The sage hen is more adapted a hundred miles up country to the south of us in the very southwest corner of our state by Marmarth.
Our most plentiful waterfowl are the mallards and blue winged teal. It wasn’t until 15 or 20 years ago that the large Canadian “honkers” stopped to summer nest here, as before we were just a fly over state, along with all the cranes.
The little red polls come down for a short time when it gets too bitterly cold up in Canada. The red-winged blackbirds and bluebirds are always a pleasure to see along with the chickadees, lazuli buntings, cedar waxwings and many more.
The most elegant and beautiful of our feathered friends is the goldfinch. Their bright yellow bodies trimmed in black are extremely eye catching. JoAnn has two niger thistle bird feeders hanging just outside our dining room windows where a dozen of her “lemon birds” will be feeding at the same time. Our cats, Taz, Tiger and Sylvia, are in bad need of some feline “physicaterist therapy” as they smear themselves off the inside window glass.
That’s where the term “bird brain” came from.