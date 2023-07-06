I like to shop locally. The shop owners in my small town are my friends, acquaintances and my neighbors. We are fortunate to have several businesses in our community but like many other communities, it seems there are fewer every year.

Three reasons people give for not shopping locally is because it is cheaper to shop at big box stores, it is easier to shop online, or they say they can’t get what they want locally. I suspect the real reason might be because if you shop locally, it is hard to get home again.

I have gone to town to buy a loaf of bread and come home with an invitation to a baby shower, news of someone’s death, an extremely long update on a grandchild’s progress in medical school and a description of a knee replacement surgery that had a bit more detail than my delicate constitution could stand. Sometimes I’ve even forgotten to buy the bread.

A trip into town to buy milk and lettuce usually gleans 10 observations about the weather on five fronts – today, yesterday, tomorrow, seasonally or historically. I can find out the depth of snow, the inches of rain, the need for moisture, and the need for mosquito repellent or coats. The weather information is so much more extensive than anything I’ve seen or heard in the media.

For example, on regional weather broadcasts I would never have heard about the trickle of water that came into the corner of the basement during a brief downpour, resulting in the destruction of a box of baby clothes, some much-loved Christmas ornaments, and Uncle Albert who was sleeping one off in the corner and nearly drowned. That’s important information that never gets covered in the media.

The simple act of purchasing garden seed has updated me on who is having a baby, can’t have a baby, doesn’t want to have a baby and who is graduating from college. Just buying a package of green bean seed can harvest information on who is getting married or unmarried or shouldn’t have gotten married. And sometimes even information on who is not going to plant a garden this year.

While shopping locally is time-consuming, I can’t begin to tell you how much time it takes to visit a local medical facility. A well visit that involves any waiting in the waiting room can result in the history of the medical struggles of people that I know, but haven’t seen recently. Sometimes it prompts a cup of coffee and a piece of pie together at the local café after our appointments. My annual physical can last a half of a day even without any abnormalities on the tests because I knew the other person in the lab having her blood drawn. The reconnections make me feel better than the renewal of prescriptions.

Putting gas on at the local gas station can take a lot of time too. Recently I was putting gas on the car and thinking about washing the windows. A conversation began with: “Got a different car, huh?”

“Yes. The brakes went out on the other car. I discovered the equipment failure when I was trying to make an emergency stop at a Dairy Queen. Blizzards were on sale.”

“How long did you have your other car?”

“About 12 years.”

“You like this one? How’s the mileage?” and so on for another 15 minutes and I hadn’t even gotten to washing the back window yet.

We got a notice in the mail yesterday that the local weekly newspaper subscription is coming up for renewal later this month.

“Should we renew this or are you going to be going shopping in town at least once a week?” I was asked.

While we could probably get by without the extra mail in our mailbox and we certainly didn’t need the additional source of news, I said, “We need to renew it. The newspaper has pictures.”