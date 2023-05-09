Dear Michael: We are thinking about retiring due to my husband’s health. None of our children live nearby and none have an interest in farming. We have set our farm up in a life estate evenly divided between the children – as evenly as we can.

Our big problem is we are planning an auction for our machinery. Based on recent auctions we have seen; equipment is still selling well if it is in good condition. Our equipment has been well taken care of.

However, our tax accountant tells us we could pay as much as 35 percent on the recapture of depreciation. We would lose over a third of our sale proceeds, or over $1 million if the machinery goes for what we think it will. What can we do to keep some of this money? – Capital Recaptured

Dear Capital Recaptured: Oh, the joy of getting a big tax break on the purchase of new equipment but woe is the feeling of having to recapture all that depreciation when you sell.

The most common idea I hear from farmers is to sell it piecemeal over the years to avoid higher income tax brackets. That could be a bad idea because a bigger auction draws bigger bidders. Piecemeal at a time and you will have to deal with multiple buyers. The equipment may continue to depreciate over the time you sell it, as well, losing what you could have used to pay those taxes.

The first idea is to take the funds you received, put a portion of them into a five percent plus annuity, and over five years you will have recovered 25 percent of the 35 percent you lost – avoiding income taxes on the earnings while doing so. Over seven years and you are back to even on the taxes and now you can withdraw over time at lower tax brackets. Interest is guaranteed, so no worries there.

Putting it all into the market is kind of like putting all your chips onto one table. Now would be a good time to diversify some of your investments while rates are high.

The second idea is to use a charitable foundation that specializes in avoiding income taxes while providing you all your money – over time. Capital recapture takes a patient plan, and you need to be patient to avoid overpaying on taxes.

Under this scenario, let us just use a $1 million donation to whatever charity you choose. Based on your age, you would receive a tax deduction of over $450,000. This deduction can be carried forward for up to five years or $150,000 a year saving over $160,000 of income taxes. If you are receiving rent or have grain stored, what a perfect place for a tax deduction.

Here is the kicker. Even though you gave the foundation $1 million, the foundation guarantees you, your wife, or your children 15 years of income of almost $90,000 per year. The income can be paid out annually, monthly – however. It will be taxable to you, but not at 35 percent, and you have that five year carry forward on the tax deduction.

Total benefits would be a payout of over $1.3 million to you or your family. This is in addition to your tax deduction of over $160,000 – over $1.5 five million.

The kicker is it is all taxable to whoever receives it. However, in many cases people are trying to figure out how to not have their children blow their inheritance so a slow disbursement might be exactly what they are looking for.