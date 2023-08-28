In my youth I was extremely skeptical of the water witching art. I had heard of a few people that claimed they could do it, but I hadn’t bought into it. It wasn’t until I acquired a father-in-law that I accepted it – to a point, anyway. George, along with others of his generation used either a green willow or chokecherry “Y” shaped branch held by both hands out in front of them as they slowly walked forward waiting for a gravity downward pull out at the branch’s front, indicating a possible water vein below. I also witnessed him using a small iron crow bar balanced horizontally across one palm, waiting for the same results.
I have since found that I, too, can witch – to a point, anyway. I use the method of a pin-flag in each hand bent at 90 degrees so they lead horizontally out in front of me. They are extremely sensitive, so much so they can lead you off in a false direction. I can very effectively locate phone lines, power lines, water lines and a very convincing above ground exhibit by walking up to a wire pasture fence. As I stop next to it and extend my arms over and past the top wire my pin flags will both line up directly with the fence line, then turn back forward as they go past. I then slowly pull my arms back and the flags repeat their fence line indications. As I demonstrate this to friends they are awed from disbelief to reality. I then have them repeat the same maneuver that I just demonstrated and you know what – it works for them, too.
My explanation or theory is that the “Old Timers” witching was successful due to the fact that they drilled fairly shallow wells. Spring water and shallow drilled wells harbor a lot of minerals, including iron. It’s “hard water” where the current more recent wells are much deeper and are of “soft water,” absent of a lot of minerals.
Years ago, I hired an “old school” driller to punch me a deep, 450-foot, 25-gallon-per-minute well to run a pipeline off of. After showing him where I wanted it located, he insisted on witching it first. As he slowly plodded forward, he said there was a weak, shallow vein there. I told him he just crossed over my phone line. I had him drill anyway and hit big. You’ll never convince me that anybody can witch a 450-foot deep well; that’s soft water plus there’s many layers of assorted minerals far above it to throw you off.
Even our local Southwest Water caretaker is supplied with a commercial, metal extractable aerial to locate their pipelines rather than the modern electronic device.
I had a bid to install a mile-and-a-half, deep trenched livestock water pipeline across the old Jim Tescher plateau. An existing oil well there had just been bought out by a different company and had no records of the shallow pipeline leading off of it to a mainline hook up. Their owners sent personnel out to try and locate it, which turned into a full blown “witch hunt.” They witched, I witched, and passersby from other oil companies stopped and witched, each of us confident we had it located. After carefully digging and probing six test holes in a 300-foot span, we finally got lucky. The plateau is layered with a two-foot-thick vein of gravel at about three feet down, which contains iron and mineral deposits that kept throwing us off.
I’m sure most of you have your own opinions on this; that’s awesome, that’s what sets our great country apart from others. The freedom to express your own opinion, that’s exactly what I’m doing.
You’ve probably witnessed by now that I’m not highly educated (laugh here), I function on apprenticeship and hands-on experience with a heavy dose of common sense.
Most of us rural folks are blessed with an independent mind. You’ll have to prove us right or wrong by doing, not lecture.