I have just completed my favorite week of the year: grandchildren week. This is the week where the three youngest grandchildren come to spend seven days with us. Each day has an adventure followed by one of us snoring loudly throughout the night.

Day one: We went to a water park. Of course I stayed with them at a table on the edge of the activity. What if they needed me? What if there was a bully? What if someone needed CPR? There were only a few problems with this decision: I wouldn’t be caught dead in a swimsuit, I sat for four hours in blaring water sounds topped with loud music played to drown out the water sounds. I was soggy through my underwear. Even the driver’s license in my purse got soft.

We followed the water park by a cool down period at an arcade. I could have made a house payment with what it cost to shoot down dinosaurs in a high speed chase.

Day two: We picnicked and went hiking at a state park. I forgot to remind myself to start training for this last January. Fifteen minutes into one trail, the children paused along the path to make sure I was safe, pointing out each rock and root along the path as we walked so I wouldn’t trip. I was glad I had given them back packs and whistles before we started so that I could find out where they were ahead of me. I didn’t get myself a whistle but the sounds from my lungs provided the same effect. They had food to snack on while they waited for me to lumber towards them. When I caught up, they flittered off like butterflies amongst the green leaves.

Day three: A catch-up on rest day. For me. The kids played video games and board games and yard games. I waved at them from the sofa.

Day four: A visit to a bookstore and game store to make some purchases. (There goes the help we were going to give them for college.) This was followed by lunch at Olive Garden to demolish four orders of bread sticks with our entrees and enough soda to float the Titanic. Then on to Bonanzaville where we were transported back in time. At an old church, the youngest one stood at the pulpit to deliver a sermon, “Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah, Blah ... Amen” she said in all seriousness. This was followed by a rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” off key and with some made-up additional words by the other two and then the service came to a conclusion. We then went to the courthouse where the tiniest wielded the fiercest gavel while her brother sat in the witness stand and declared his guilt shortly before he pretended to spit in the spittoon. Her cousin stood, with arms crossed as a bailiff. I sat in a jury chair. As Grandma, I found them all to be innocent.

Day five: Off to the zoo in Wahpeton where we saw an orangutan who looked as tired as me and who was sweating under a mop of hair that was not unlike mine. We saw a peacock who wooed another peacock for hours, without any luck. We saw so many animals that by the fourth hour on that very hot day, I wasn’t sure which ones were my grandchildren and which ones were native to Africa or Siberia.

Day six: A treasure hunt. This has become a tradition over the years and the clues get more difficult every year. Between the three of them, they figure out clues pretty quickly, so this year I even threw some Spanish words in. I use walkie talkies to check in on them to make sure they aren’t hitchhiking to somewhere else or running from the bull in the pasture.

The rest of the day was spent swimming before their parents reclaimed them again. After they had all gone home, I took a nap.

When I woke up, the house was filled with a lonely quietness and the desire to begin planning next year’s grandchildren week. ✽