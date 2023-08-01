Dear Michael: We have two children – a son who is in Farm Ag Education and the other is a girl who is not living in the state any longer. She is not interested in living the farm life whereas my son is. Neither of them is married now so we do not know how to proceed with our estate planning. How do we go about this when our children are in such a state of transition? – Kids Not Grown

Dear Kids Not Grown: There are a lot of interesting factors that go into estate planning regarding this age group. This age group, unlike the previous one, waits longer to get married. In years’ past, by the age of 25 people were married and starting to have families. This current group waits until they are 30 to get married and then thinks about having children when they are 30 to 35.

You would not think this makes much of a difference, but it used to be when you were at age 45 you were well acquainted with your sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, but now you are in your mid-50s or later. This makes an enormous difference in the timing of estate planning. Before, 45-year-olds could plan their estate effectively, now it is age 55 or older – a time when you are considering retirement issues.

This does not mean people can skip over this “tween” age for their children. You must have a will to deal with children who are still single. You need one of those “what if” wills I described in my last column.

Next change to your wills come when you get to know your in-laws. Now you have wonderful children, but sometimes the people they choose to marry may not be as wonderful. Even if they are wonderful, you may not want this child’s share of the estate passing to their spouse in the event of your child’s death. Estate plans must be made accordingly.

You might find your children marry a bit of a spend thrift, or someone who likes wonderful things but is not willing to work for them, or someone who likes to do things that married people should not do. If so, you need to have a plan for this age.

Next come the grandchildren, and for some people having grandchildren dulls their intuition about their sons-in-law or daughters-in-law. Having a baby placed in Grandpa and Grandma’s lap seems to make everything okay with the world. But, at the end of the day, you must determine if having a child has caused your children or the children they are married to grow up.

Again, even if life seems perfect, you must ask yourself the hard question: Do you want your sons-in-laws and daughters-in-law to oversee your children’s inheritance should they die before you do. This is the age where your will needs to include testamentary trusts – trusts that do not exist until you die – where assets can pass to your grandchildren rather than to your in-laws.

You should have someone other than the in-laws be trustees for these assets as it is unlikely a child (or children) is going to sue their parents for misuse of the funds. A bank trustee on the other hand has a fiduciary responsibility to make certain these funds are protected and passed out via instructions you leave in your will.

Now comes the final stage, and you will only know it when you feel it to be. This is when your children have been in long-term marriages, everything is copacetic, most of their life’s problems have been met and dealt with, and now you feel comfortable with passing assets to your children – either via gifts or via inheritance. Some of you may still get stung on your planning, but that is usually because you had grandchild blinders on.

As your children go through their phases – unmarried and single, married without children, married with children, and married long-term with grown children – you change your perspective on how you look at your children and should plan your estate accordingly.