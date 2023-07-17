I don’t have a very good record of being a part of a wedding party, except for being “best man” and “second best man” at my two brothers’ weddings. We had a three-way revolving, take your turn as best man. Most others didn’t pass the test of time – except for one.
My dad had a very dry, somewhat crude sense of humor. One of my favorites of many of his jokes was about this usher at a wedding. When the guests arrived, he was told if he didn’t already know, to ask them which side of the honored couple’s family they would like to be seated so he could seat them accordingly. This one burly old fellow and his wife came in, the usher doing his sworn duty, approached them and asked, “Whose side are you on?” The crusty old timer came back with a, “What? – why, we haven’t decided; they are not even married yet.”
We grew up with that sort of humor. Folklorist’s studies will tell you it ties into cowboy culture as a softening to business or social pressures. It beats pills or alcohol. Our son, Lusk, is a natural at it, his quick wit and dry humor leaves people somewhat stunned and chuckling for the rest of the day.
My good friend Quincy told me his dad was a salesman, so he had a lot of stories. This one is my favorite. The young couple had just gotten married and bought a little cottage to fit their new jobs’ income. As time flew by with job promotions and a growing family, they put their little cottage on the market and went shopping for a larger dwelling.
To their surprise, their dream home was just a block away, so to save money they got a trailer rental and moved all belongings themselves. After returning the trailer they did a final “walk through” and discovered they’d overlooked the huge grandfather clock, a family heirloom, sitting in the living room corner. In her disgust, the wife said they’d have to rent the trailer again and it would double their expense. The husband said, “Wait, it’s only a block down, you hold the door open and I will hoist it over my shoulder.”
Halfway down the sidewalk they met this drunk and in passing, the bottom cabinetry of the clock clipped him and rolled him out on the lawn. As he stumbled to his feet, the intoxicated old fellow said, “Why can’t you wear a wrist watch like everybody else?”
A little while back, JoAnn and I were asked to host a large wedding reception. We were long time friends of both sides of the families and very honored. One of the bride’s cousins was a world class saddle bronc rider; in fact he had won the average one year at the National Finals in Las Vegas. The groom’s family were rural folks that had come across the southern border year’s back – that’s the South Dakota border.
Clint and Kim had visited our ranch several times and fell in love with our special little beagle, Duke. From then on, every time we’d see them, they’d always say, “Hi – how’s Duke?” We’d always answer, “He’s doing great and oh ... we’re fine too.”
It was a beautiful wedding with dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and a massive amount of family friends. We had never hosted a wedding reception before, so our orders were to maintain crowd control to the “chow line” so there wasn’t a stampede once the gate opened. We were to start with the head table, then work our way down the line, letting the next table go in an orderly fashion to the buffet. That took a lot of jokes and “chin music” to hold back some of them, but we got through it okay.
One valuable lesson I learned was if you like to eat, never host a wedding reception. JoAnn and I ended up licking out the bowls after they all went through.
I thought about joining the Sentinel Butte Fire Department after that. Along about March, they put on a big annual pancake and sausage feed followed by a very successful benefit fund raising auction. The whole crew gets to sit down and eat before they open the gate to the public. I never figured out if that’s a taste testing trial or if they’d be full and ready to go in case they lost control of the grill. But there was also a positive side. When you get down to the last four or five tables you can make some pretty good “bribe money” on competitive bids to be next.
Back to the wedding we hosted, one good friend, Toby, an uncle to the bride, came up to JoAnn and inquired how we landed the hosting honors.
He said, “Why, you two aren’t even relatives!”
JoAnn busted out laughing and replied, “That’s probably why.”