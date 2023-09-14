When you get to be my age, you start receiving advertising for pre-planned funerals, estate planning, and for buttons you can press if you decide to take a shortcut down the stairs. Now is also the time in life that the vacation brochures begin to thin out in your mailbox and there are very few people who want to sell you life insurance. Now is the time your doctor asks more persistently if you have filled out the paperwork that designates your wishes for your living will, even though it should be called a “dying will.” All this pressure to plan for the end, even though you feel like you are still 30 years old in your mind, makes you think that someone out there is trying to tell you something.

I’ve heard a lot recently about how the trend has become cremation when tying up the loose ends of one’s life. I’ve heard of movie stars being interred in diamond studded urns. I’ve heard of children of the deceased splitting the ashes of a parent equally amongst them and then planting trees in their yards and placing the ashes at the roots. I’ve even heard about people having their ashes dropped by airplane into the Grand Canyon, shot up in fireworks, put into jewelry, pressed into a diamond, spread over their farm or dropped into their favorite fishing river.

These stories got me to thinking, “Would Joann’s Fabrics Store, Widman’s Candy Store, and Walmart allow my ashes to be shared equally amongst them?” If they didn’t agree to it, it could probably be done secretively, I suppose. I could request that my family walk through these places with a hole in their pockets and then let the ashes trickle out as they walked. Maybe they could pause a little longer near the quilting fabrics, the display of the chocolate covered potato chips and the rows of shoes.

I’ve gained a bit of weight in my second half of life. I call it “good living.” My doctor calls it “irresponsible.” The extra size, however, might allow for additional favorite places for my ashes to travel. I could maybe add a movie theater where I could be mingled with the stray pieces of popcorn and run away Jujubes. Not a bad way to spend eternity. Maybe a small bit could be left at Applebees or Olive Garden too. I always have loved appetizers and endless breadsticks and soup.

I don’t suppose I could get the grandchildren to agree to carry a small vial of my remains with them in their pockets for the rest of their lives so I could stay close to them. While that might be my dream, it is a bit much to ask of them. How would they explain that to their future husbands and wives? And what if they married someone who is a neat freak and dusts frequently? One tipped vial and I could be swept up on a Saturday morning, never to be grieved again. Perhaps that dream is too risky after all.

But I don’t think cremation is for me anyway. I don’t like burning of any sort. Maybe it is because I have burned my hands too many times baking and canning fruits and vegetables. So much so that when I had to be fingerprinted one time (not because of a crime, I feel compelled to emphasize), they couldn’t get complete fingerprints. I apparently had gotten rid of them through the process of baking cookies and “putting up” the garden.

Nope, I’m probably going to choose the non-environmentally friendly, expensive, selfish and old-fashioned way of being encased in a shiny copper box lined in pink satin and with a pink satin pillow. I know it will be harder to carry around Walmart, Widman’s Candy, and Joann’s Fabrics and I doubt that my grandchildren will lug me around with them or even take turns using me as their coffee table, but somehow that decision feels more comfortable for me.

Now I just need to figure out a way to get the advertising and telemarketer calls to stop.