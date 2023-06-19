It turned out to be a rather enjoyable calving season compared to last year’s nightmare of back to back blizzards that took up most of April with heavy losses. It looked scary clear into late March, but we dodged the bullet a couple times of storms that brushed by us, off to the southeast, blasting those that were already over burdened with heavy snow cover time and time again. Our favorite wild flower, the crocus, came out from under snowdrifts by the tens of thousands, the most massive crop I’ve ever witnessed, and signaling spring had arrived.
Lusk, AriAnna and the kids, Landry and Lexxus, have all been swamped with work. JoAnn just had complete shoulder joint replacement, so it’s my turn to “fuss” over her after she opened doors for me the past years of a knee, both hips and a shoulder replacement, but with her strong will, independence and efficiency, I’m basically more in her road than assistance.
Family and good neighbors have been a great help with her always large garden. After a lifetime of hard work and injuries, we’ve simply just worn our bodies out. These miracle artificial joint replacements add another 10 years to the “hard labor camp.”
Then there’s the never ending job of getting all the fences up and functional again, pasture after pasture before moving cattle into them. Some open, snow-free winters we get by pretty lucky on annual spring fence repair, but not this year. Aftereffects of the heavy snowdrifts have left miles and miles of damage over each ridge or bluff adding to the constant annual damage from antelope and elk herds.
It’s an accepted annual chore, but in years like this the frustration of excess damage takes time away from a page full of new projects that all needed doing “yesterday.” Basically we do the same work over and over, year after year, but each year and new day are totally different.
Believe it or not, going over fence lines has gotten easier but it’s still just as difficult. Growing up, it was all horseback access, getting off and on. Leading as you walked with hammer, staple bag and wire stretcher. All posts were of native cut cedar or later on “store bought” treated ones.
In badly needed locations, we had to drag a bundle of posts in with a lariat dallied to the saddle horn along with the hand digger to reset areas of multiple downed fence line, but in general if only one post was broken off at ground level a person would stretch the wire tight, re-staple it as a stay and ride on to the next situation.
Nowadays, it’s four wheelers and side bys. When you’re born to and know your pastures’ terrains by second nature, you can “egress and engross” most places that folks can’t imagine. The “unreachable” areas have to be walked and hand-carried. There are places where posts have to be thrown down over bluffs, as you then have to hike around to a mule deer runlet to access the bottom canyon repair work. At least it’s all the handier steel replacement posts rather than wooden.
Some situations that I got into I don’t, even later, confess to JoAnn because I promise to her every morning to “be careful” out there. They don’t scare me at the time because a person is so focused and intent on what needs doing, but a week later the “flashbacks” scare the holy Jesus out of me. We all have too many bad memories, some of family members, close friends or distant acquaintances that have been permanently disabled or lost their lives from these “split second” mishaps.
Basically, when you and your horse have a wreck, you roll clear of your mount, but with these “mechanical horses” a person most often rolls with it and can’t get away.
On the days that everybody is tied up with “10 other” projects that all need doing first, I continue at it, but in a slower pace. When I progress to the top of a high hill or ridge top, I’ll find a cut bank to hang my feet over and take a break looking over miles and miles of rugged peaks and meandering creek bottom valleys, with side draws of ash growth and headwall canyons of steep cedar pockets.
The vastness and raw beauty still recharges my mind and soul, although I’ve spent my entire life here, except for a few years of far-away college in Florida, as well as ranch work in Wyoming and dogsled driving in Colorado’s high country.
Laser flat sediment of multiple colors form a ladder from bottom to top of steep peaks and bluffs, giving a person thoughts of the past millions of years of tropical lake bottoms and swamps. The huge petrified Redwoods and Cyprus stumps and broken logs laying scattered at a certain elevation from one ridge to the next adds to mythical mind wanderings. The brilliant and unique red scoria deposits formed from a baked or kilned clay above underground burning lignite veins add to the myth.
Far to my southeast across Wannagans Creek Valley, small spoil piles appear to the knowledgeable eye, of carefully unearthed paleontologist digs of 17-foot-long alligators assumed perished from a dried up lake bed. A hundred miles upriver to the south lay the hot bed of ancient dinosaur discoveries. It’s times like this that brings to reality of how short and insignificant a person’s time here on earth is.
Sitting on nature’s grassy bench, my mind rolls back to the quote of the great baseball pitcher, Satchel Paige, when asked of his philosophy on life saying, “Sometimes I sits and thinks, and sometimes I just sits.”