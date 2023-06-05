A little girl grew up on the remote ranch of her parents’, Gary and Stacey Miller, with her three siblings and with her dad’s silk neck scarf blowing in the wind. The basic culture of southwestern North Dakota’s Slope County is outdoor work of horses, cattle handling, raising livestock feed and rodeos.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, who had herself competed for the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Queen and went on to serve as a coordinator from 1988 to 1993 of the North Dakota High School Rodeo Queen Pageant held annually at Bowman (ND), it was during this time that Stacey gave me a phone call, inquiring if I would consider penning a poem to honor the contestants.
I personally have never met or known a poet or singer that was comfortable being asked to write for a certain oncoming event, wedding, funeral or special occasion. They more often than not come out a bit false or overdone. It cheapens the purpose, it takes hostage a person’s freedom to express, stymieing your creativity, which best comes spontaneously, unannounced, non-premeditated and impulsive.
So I thanked her for her phone call and expressed my honor that she chose me as capable of the task, but felt I wasn’t worthy of it. That was that, I had no subconscious vision of following through. But in a short time, a nice slow “soaker” settled in and on the third day with cabin and shop fever I saddled up my “Badger Gray,” slickered up and swung on with “D.J.” at our heels and headed out to take a long, slow ride to check on the cattle, with no other immediate jobs pressing that could be done in the rain.
There were sighting of mule deer hunkered down in heavy underbrush and song birds under leafy canopies calling out their territorial warnings. Stock dams finally trickling out over their grassed over emergency spillways and the constant rhythmic rhythms of the soft rain dropping out of the heavens to recharge us here on earth was therapy of the highest. There is no equal to slow down and relax your mind and suddenly, out of nowhere, “Miss Rodeo Queen” wrote itself so fast I could hardly get it scribbled on my shirt pocket note pad with my slicker tail covering my saddle horn desk.
MISS RODEO QUEEN
In this land of opportunity,
In a world of much extreme.
In the heart of every cowgirl,
Lives a little cowgirl’s dream.
That someday she will wear the crown,
For the best of all her peers.
And accept with pride and dignity
Storms and storms of cheers.
There’s many things within her reach,
That’s achieved through personnel skill.
Tasted only by those who try,
Which yields a champion’s thrill.
She dreams of the day that’s hers alone,
At the center of the scene.
And with God’s help she’ll be the one,
That’s crowned Miss Rodeo Queen.
It was from then on that little Miss Codi Miller set her goals on becoming North Dakota’s High School Rodeo Queen. To get practice on an actual stage she secretly entered the Miss North Dakota Teen U.S.A. Pageant. To her parent’s surprise, they got a call that she was accepted in the competition. To all their surprises, she won and went on to compete as the youngest contestant in the Miss Teen U.S.A. competition in the Bahamas that was broadcast around the world.
Riding a “high” of enthusiasm, she went on to become the 2010 Miss North Dakota High School Rodeo Queen as well as the pole bending champion and competed at their National Finals in Gillette, Wyo. She honed her skills during college and was crowned Miss Rodeo Mandan in 2013 and Miss Rodeo North Dakota of 2014. She placed in the final top 10 at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant during the National Finals in Las Vegas, Nev.
Very appreciative of her success and honors, Codi now “passes it forward.” In 2017 she joined the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant Board and has since become the state’s national director. In 2019 she co-founded the pageants scholarship fund and by 2021 had founded the Sweethearts Program as a fund raiser for the scholarship. Her goals are to provide mentorship and professional development to our upcoming rodeo queens.
This year’s pageant, held at Medora, will begin on June 14 with the contestants riding in the Flag Day Parade. The Ranch-O-Rama arena will host events throughout Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, June 17, prior to the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame inductions, the new 2023 Miss Rodeo North Dakota will be crowned.
Codi told me that poem still recites in her heart and mind from back when she had that little girl’s dream.
Thank you, Codi – it is an unequaled honor to me.