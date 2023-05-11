By the time you read this column, I will have just passed a milestone birthday. I am now 70 years old. That sounds old even to me. The clock is ticking and I can’t even hear it very well.

I feel very fortunate to have reached this point in life. I read once that only 8 people out of 100 in the world live beyond age 65. I can’t remember where I read that. My memory slips a little some days. I have left my cellphone in places no cellphone should ever go. I’m afraid that the doctor is going to give me one of those memory tests at my next checkup.

I’ve seen the commercials for the pills that can help you with your memory. I’ve memorized the test given on the commercial where they ask an elderly man to recall the words the doctor gave him at the beginning of the check-up. The words are “apple,” “table, “penny.” I hope my doctor uses the same words. I should be okay then.

As most everyone who reaches this age, I have a few regrets. For one, I would have spent more time being more like a “chandelier” than like a “rug.” Being shy and timid doesn’t really help you accomplish much.

If I had it to do over again, and knew then what I know now, I would have probably tried to go to Woodstock for the social event of the Century, been at NASA when the moon-walking astronauts landed, gone to a Beatles concert and sneaked in backstage. I would have traveled throughout Europe right after college, learned how to surf, and maybe lived in New York City for a couple of years in order to experience city life. But then my mother’s predictions would have probably come true and I would have been tortured and murdered and she would have to identify my body by my white “Go-Go” boots and the mole by my ankle.

I would have also grown thicker skin, if I had it to do over again. I wouldn’t let mean comments bother me or subtle sabotages inhibit my happiness for even a moment. I have since learned that there will always be mean, selfish people and harmful comments. I should have just ignored them and made sure I didn’t take those people to a Beatles concert with me.

“If I had known I’d live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.” I don’t know who originally said this, but it is definitely true. You don’t necessarily pay for your self-abuse while you are doing it, but your body tells you at this age about all the mistakes you made along the way. While you might think the inventor of the recliner was a genius and the inventor of the bathroom scale was just evil, it would have done me good to befriend the scale more than the recliner. And a toothbrush? I should have found one in my hand more often than a candy bar or a chocolate chip cookie, but then some of us take a little longer, and decades of dental visits to learn that lesson.

I probably wouldn’t have married so young if I had it to do over again. There would have been in-laws who disliked me, money troubles, and difficult labor and deliveries waiting for me later in life too. If I’d waited, I probably could have squeezed a few more fun times in with people who liked me and didn’t need their diapers changed before I settled down. But then, I probably wouldn’t have been blessed with the wonderful children I did have if I delayed their circumstances and that would have been a tragedy.

So, I guess overall, even though I didn’t get to Woodstock, or live in a big city, or keep some of my favorite teeth, it has been a good life and I like being 70. Sure, maybe I say “huh?” quite a bit, maybe some of my vision seems to have white, puffy clouds and little blackbirds flying across even when I’m indoors, and maybe I can’t get down on my knees in the garden and get up without a hoe or a grandchild nearby, but I’m grateful to have made it to 70 years.

Maybe I even have a few more adventures with people who like me ahead of me too, though I’m a little worried that there might be some diaper changing involved.