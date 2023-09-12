Dear Michael: Our parents died some 15 years ago. They left the farm to seven non-farming siblings. We had no idea how to handle this, so we went to an attorney. The attorney suggested we set up an LLP or Limited Liability Partnership. We each received a percentage share of the LLP, we rented it out, paid the expenses and split the remainder income based on equal percentage shares.

Everything was fine until the last year or so when two of the partners wanted to sell the entirety of the land and split the proceeds in cash. In the LLP we had written that if anyone wanted to leave, it had to be a unanimous decision. Now, they are threatening to go to their lawyers and sue us for the land.

Where do we go from here? Looks like it is going to be an all-out battle. – LLP’d Off

Dear LLP’d Off: The first mistake was made many years ago. When you sat down with the attorney, s/he was not wise enough to tell you joint property of any kind does not survive time.

Marriages end someday either by death or divorce, but inevitably end. Partnerships end by quitting, selling out, or dividing the property, but inevitably end. LLPs are no different.

If your attorney put it in there it had to be by unanimous agreement, because that is what you told him, that is like you telling your doctor what medicines you think you should be on versus what s/he tells you to take. You’re going to end up an unhappy family.

Anyway, that was then, and this is now – the consequential time of the agreement when all joint ownership inevitably ends.

First, they can call all the attorneys they want but if they signed an agreement that states this is how the LLP will be dissolved, then their attorneys are just going to point out that they signed the agreement.

Now, one, or both, may feel like pushing the issue. If they take this to court and say they want out, even though they signed to the contrary, it is possible a judge could grant them the right to receive their share of the property. If that cannot be decided, then the property will be sold, and the proceeds will be split.

You see, a judge typically knows all agreements, contracts and other joint ownership eventually comes to an end too! S/he may have some sympathy for the minority owners. You never know – but in either case, it is going to be expensive for both sides if this goes all the way to court.

Rather than have this go all the way to court and spend your inheritance on lawyer’s fees, perhaps the best thing to do is figure out exactly what these two want out of the deal.

You may need to sit down with a third-party arbitrator to act as an intermediary. It is like going to a car dealership. They are going to send in a high bid, you send in a low bid, but you just keep going back and forth.

Now, the solution might be giving them a parcel of land. You can get all the parcels appraised and see which one is closest to their share. You may decide you want to buy them out for that appraisal price, and maybe they are amenable to terms such as a five-year contract for deed. You must start somewhere and move forward, as sitting and throwing sticks and stones at one another gets you nowhere but out of your inheritance money.

For the rest of the readers, never, ever, ever put joint property into your children’s names without them signing an agreement about how one day they can take it apart in a way that everyone has to abide by. Not unanimous agreement!