When I think back on it, my eyes may have shown some signs of aging. Threading a needle could only be done on a sunny day and with an elbow planted firmly on a table. Street signs appeared to be written in a new kind of fuzzy bunny font. Driving at night presented headlights coming at me like angels with auras around them. They were beautiful and mesmerizing but perhaps a little dangerous as I wasn’t sure if I was on my way to heaven or trying to get home from our daughter’s house.

“Can you read this line?” my optometrist asked when I visited him recently – shortly after I had started to drive under the speed limit, talked to a stranger who I thought was my cousin, and cooked some old recipes in new ways.

I proudly read the letters that were three feet high as I looked through the monstrous field glasses in his office.

“Can you read this line?” he asked again, presenting a gray screen replica of cooked oatmeal.

“You’re just toying with me now,” I said laughing, thinking he was playing a joke on me.

He moved the machine to the side and said, “It’s time.”

“For what?” I asked innocently. I wondered what the next prank might be or if he really was going to make me pay my bill this time.

“You need to have cataract surgery.”

“Surely you jest.” I said.

“Your congenital cataracts have started to thicken. It is time to get them removed.”

I knew that I had been born with cataracts. I’d been told that years ago ... back when I was still making fun of old people and the aging process ... but they hadn’t caused me any problem until now.

The optometrist’s office made arrangements with a surgeon and thus began my journey toward clearer vision and being able to tell the difference between a tractor and a house mover on the road.

I was nervous as the first surgery came closer. My sister who had already had this procedure done tried to reassure me. “You will see better,” she said, “Crisper. Brighter.” We were looking out the window together as she spoke.

“You know, your windows aren’t really frosted glass.”

What? I thought that was what we had ordered.

It took a few appointments to even get ready for surgery. A specialist looked into my eyes with all kinds of torture tools. I’m pretty sure he even gave me one of those field sobriety tests that the police use when they pull you over and suspect you of drinking. He had me follow his pen as he drew imaginary lines in the air. At least I think they were imaginary.

I looked into several machines that were similar to a space age television set, but there was no good programming on, just a red dot that got pretty boring in a short time.

They even asked my weight and how tall I was, as if I hadn’t been humiliated enough already. And then came the paperwork. You’d think they would make the print bigger knowing there was a vision problem, but maybe it was just a ploy to justify the surgery. I had already rethought my decision when I determined I saw a deer on the side of the road and I was right. How bad could my eyes be if I could identify a deer at 20 feet?

The day before surgery I was told, “No food or drink after midnight.”

That was cruel. I’m a middle-of-the-night snacker. The refrigerator light is sort of like a nightlight for me.

The surgery is tomorrow. I admit I’m nervous. I guess I’ll just have to recover by relaxing and listening to some music for a couple of days. No, wait .... My hearing aids don’t come in until next week.

It has been a difficult month.