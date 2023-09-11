It’s been a lifetime of railroad ties. I’ve hand wrestled about 10,000 of those creosote soaked brutes, each one about four times. That’s not bragging, it’s just the way times were, so you did it. Red Steagall told me one time when we talked about some of his lifetime accomplishments when he said, “It ain’t bragging if you done it and I’ve done it.”
The mainline Northern Pacific, now the Milwaukee, Northern, Santa Fe, railroad cuts through western North Dakota from Bismarck into Montana, westward to Glendive and on. Whenever they brought in a “Gandy Dancer” crew to replace the old ties, it was first come-first served to pick up the discarded salvage ones that were thrown off to the side of the railroad bed.
We grew up, as did many neighbors, hand loading them onto a pickup or flatbed trailer. As times past, the next generation sort of abandoned that practice to purchase “store bought” fence posts at local lumber yards.
In our early wedded years, JoAnn’s Aunt Dorothy lived on a farm adjacent to the tracks out on the flats east of Beach, N.D. A crew had replaced about 2,000 ties along there, so JoAnn and I went after them, absent any competition. I’d hook two log chains together and lay them around the inside perimeter of the pickup box, leaving the ends hang out the back.
JoAnn geared our 3/4 ton, low-range 4WD into reverse and backed up slowly, non-stop as I would snap-lift the end of each coming tie and slide it on board. I could get about 20 to 24 on, depending on whether they were the lighter pines or the old style 200-pound crooked oak. We’d then bust over to Dorothy’s and jerk them off by hooking up to anything solid and go do it all over again.
It took a couple years to reload them by hand and haul them the 25 miles home, only to hand unload, and followed by reloading to set in a hand dug post hole in a fence line brace or deep canyon.
I got several thousand ties from clients in payment for the earth dams I had built for them; loaded and unloaded on a gooseneck flatbed all by hand. I purchased smaller piles at farm auctions, handled the same way.
Then life got easier, with the final leg of Interstate-94’s completion from Medora to the Montana line at Beach. The railroad had built short spur lines to unload car loads of cement powder for its construction. They then removed the rails and put the ties out on bid. Five of us – Sid Connell, Bernie Wilson, George Klein (my father-in-law), Cliff Obrigewitch and I – went together on the 4,000 total at 80 cents each. They were all new, light pine, but we had to dig them out of the railroad bed.
We fashioned up forklifts on two loader tractors that worked great, plus the loading too, onto flatbed hoist dump farm trucks, so these ties only had to be hand wrestled twice to be installed in fence lines.
I know there are others that have wrestled even more, for sure some lifetime railroad employees, plus a couple of our current hard-working fencing crews of Jordon Tescher and his workers, as well as the Nelson family. My hats off to them, but pace yourselves. I have now had total joint replacements of a knee, both hips, a shoulder, plus the other shoulder and an elbow repaired.
There was an old spur line that left Beach at the mainline and serviced grain elevators 13 miles south to Golva (ND), picking up the Thelen Elevator on the way, and then cutting west to Carlyle, Mont. In my high school years it was sparsely active, mainly after fall harvest, so it was a “wild hair rush” for us kids to jockey our cars around at a county road crossing and get lined up on the tracks and take a tour for a few miles to the next approach, all in the dark of night of course, escaping the evening news.
Some 12 years later, I was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Wagner Brothers out of Reeder, N.D., rebuilding State Highway No. 16 from south of Golva to Beach. Towards completion, most of the crew got sent to the Antelope Valley plant construction north of Beulah, N.D., for the next job, but I stayed back running finish scraper with a skeleton crew. Larry Bryon, my foreman, waved me down to jump in the compactor and walk it a couple miles back for a lad to operate.
Our project crossed the spur line as it curved out of Beach. As I walked it over the rails, a couple of cleats got caught in one rail and snapped it clean off. I was of the mindset that the spur line was no longer in use as I hadn’t seen any activity all summer. When I finally mentioned it to Larry that I broke a railroad rail as he drove me back to my scraper, he dashed into the Beach depot. They had a small engine scheduled to go pick up a couple of grain cars at Golva that afternoon. Wow! I almost made headlines on the six o-clock news that time.
I have a small booklet on old spur lines of the west. One story tells of a once-a-week run from Montrose (CO), on up the Uncompahgre River to Ridgway and Ouray, Colo. Pete Ready was the “Cabooseman.” After each whistle stop, the engineer would lean out and holler back to ask Pete before starting out, “Are you ready, Pete?”
To which Pete would answer, “No, I’m Pete Ready.”