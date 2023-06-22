I don’t think I’m a regular hypochondriac, but I saw a television commercial for A-fib tonight and I definitely felt like I had bubbles in my chest being chased by a galloping pony. It quieted down just in time to experience some flaky skin on my elbow and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis. I shut the television off so I could heal a little bit.

Then a friend called. She had been experiencing back spasms and suddenly my right leg drew up like a rooster in a henhouse. A muscle somewhere in my hip area radiated up my back. I limped around the kitchen as we spoke. The pain made my words start to catch a little just as my friend excused herself to take her medications. We decided to talk again when we both felt better.

I fight the urge to share the health problems of loved ones. I want to be helpful without turning it into something selfish. For example, if I talk to one of my children on my cellphone about their family having the stomach flu, I am pretty sure that the flu travels through the satellite waves. Soon I find myself swallowing unnecessarily. I don’t want to do that. I want to empathize without experiencing things with them.

Take for example, last summer a dear friend had the terrible diagnosis of a brain tumor and needed surgery. We talked often in the days before the surgery and also in the early morning hours on the day of her surgery. I had been experiencing headaches and double vision with her but they stopped about 4 p.m. that afternoon when her surgery ended. However, then I felt staples across the top of my head. I didn’t want to. I wanted to only channel good energy to my friend and be totally supportive, but the imaginary IV in my arm was bugging me a little and I couldn’t think clearly. Thankfully, the tumor was benign and she recovered fully. We’ve since had many happy conversations and visits, but she about wore me out last summer.

I know it isn’t about me when someone else has a health crisis, but even little things seem to affect me. If a grandchild discovers a wood tick stuck and growing, I remove it, but then all my moles and age spots become suspicious. All the skin picking that accompanies these suspicions draws blood and entices the mosquitoes to attack. I don’t feel the mosquitos though, until I see welts on someone else and they begin to scratch.

I don’t go to a doctor if I can possibly help it, which is probably unlike most hypochondriac-type people. For example, I had shingles several years ago, but I didn’t know that’s what it was. I thought that I had a bad reaction to a spider bite. When the shingles reached a visible area on my neck, a friend said, “You need to get to a doctor.”

“Why?” I asked, perplexed. “Are you not feeling well?” (There is no logic with an empathetic hypochondriac.)

Eventually I took her advice. The doctor said, “Why didn’t you come to see me sooner? I could have helped you if you had come within a couple of days of the break out. Whatever made you think these were spider bites?”

It didn’t really matter though because in the meantime, a family member had a small area of skin cancer on his nose removed and I was too busy examining my freckles.

It’s not just physical symptoms of others that I take on as my own. If someone has a bad day or a bad experience and they are feeling down, I cry right along with them.

Maybe I need intensive therapy to overcome empathetic hypochondriasm (I think I’ve made this name up), but perhaps there is a better idea. Maybe I need to only talk to people when they are healthy and happy.

That’s probably infectious too.