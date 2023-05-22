The 37th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is scheduled for the weekend of May 27 and 28 at the Medora Community Center, Medora, N.D. I founded the gathering in 1987.
As a charter member poet of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering (1985) at Elko, Nev., I was somewhat taken by so many of us across our great nation – from the Mississippi west, that still hang onto the great, old, oral tradition of western culture. Great and lasting friendships were forged.
Early on, before we obtained mortar and bricks in downtown Elko, the main breakfast hour and late night “after hours” hub was at the historic, old Stockman’s Casino.
When the main night show was finished out at the Civic Center we all migrated to the large, empty second story banquet room at the Stockman’s. There, a packed room (far beyond fire code, I’m sure) of nationally famous singers stooled up in corners or against the walls next to naïve, down home, real cowboys from out of the back country and they jammed until the crack of daylight, only to repeat the next night.
They were equal and free of admission. Show goers mingled shoulder to shoulder nursing one or two drinks the whole night, from one group of “jammers” to the next across the room. It was a magical time, unorganized and unscheduled. It was real.
As a student of it all early on, I could categorize our cowboy culture into subcultures. At the climax, for an existence, we all “sell grass” (through a cow). The buckaroos of the I.O.N. (southern Idaho, eastern Oregon and Nevada) stood out the most with their round, flat brimmed hats, lace up boots and innocent demeanor. They were day work cowboys for big corporate-owned outfits of sprawling acreage across the high desert.
It was entertaining to watch one with his nervous habit of “twirling his hat” yet on his head, while on stage for a first time. He’d have much rather been topping off his morning catch at daylight. But their poet style is what hit me the most. Us northern and Midwest poets of family-owned ranches would write poems averaging eight stanzas to get in, make a point, and get out, where the buckaroos musings would go on for 10 minutes and just when you’d think they were about to close, they’d go for another five.
I directly related it to our subcultures. To a family-owned ranch you are managing time; it’s essential to your business survival. Whereas to a buckaroo, it’s of different values. Befriending them, I found little to share conversation with. They took pride in their gear, hand braided tack and how many “brands” they had rode for, absent of the knowledge of their fall calf weight, price, who to, feed costs, bull bloodlines, land payments and so on, so we just stood there and watched the girls go by.
The Arizona cowboy culture is quite often given away by white shirts and black felt hats, where the Texans poems were of real events, but mostly void of a dry humorous climax of northern poets. Not to forget the hundreds of other poets that “love it, but don’t live it,” having come aboard but survive on other occupations.
The most important unwritten, unmentioned law is that you don’t “toot your own horn.” Real cowboys are a lot of shy, humbleness and are somewhat embarrassed to be singled out for praise. If you are admirable, your peers know and respect you without flaunting.
I have been involved at many gatherings around the west and have built a shield to the ones that “push for glory” with an assistant “on a leash” following them around snapping photos of them everywhere but in the restroom. There’s one worse, the back stage mother, pushing her 10-year-old out to center stage to be a star. If the kid wants to and enjoys it, that’s great – I love it, but too many times it’s Mom’s “trip to glory” that perhaps bypassed her youth.
When I contact poets and singers to share at our gathering I have a very simple “test format.” If they can first discuss cattle prices, feed costs, good bulls, training horses, tough winters and dry summers with me before they brief me on their stage talents they’ve passed – they’re real. The ones that rattle off how many places and big names they’ve worked with right off the bat, it’s a big “red flag.”
Who am I to talk? Yes, I have enjoyed a great and long career on stage and of writing, but I started out only for family amusement and to record, enhance and preserve our western culture. I was not looking for notoriety and to this day have yet to solicit an appearance. If you’re worthy, word gets around and it snowballs. I didn’t find them, they found me.
I most love being home and continuing to improve the ranch.