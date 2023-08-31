Everyone has their little “quirks.” One of mine is that I love index cards. I use them to make Christmas lists, or “to do” lists or write down possible writing topics. I leave them in various places and sometimes I’m surprised when I find one and try to decipher what it was that I meant to remember.

Today was one of those days. I sat down at my computer to work on a column and there was a cryptic index card on the desk written in a hurried scribble. It had the words “bathroom cleaner” on it. Was this supposed to go on my grocery list and I just forgot to add it to the running tab on the refrigerator?

Or was it an idea for writing? Was I going to share about the time I sprayed my hair with “Scrubbing Bubbles” instead of hairspray? Or the time I sprayed the Scrubbing Bubbles into the shower, but the nozzle was pointing the opposite way and I ended up with a beard like Santa?

I examined the card more closely. The next word was “donuts.” Now this was a little trickier because sometimes the cards contain things I want to learn to do. I like to eat donuts, but I rarely keep a list of things I want to eat. Or was I going to write about the time I bought donuts for a police officer? Maybe it was that.

I really admire and respect military personnel and police officers, firemen and first responders. Part of the reason is that their work involves non-selfish motives and part of it is that I am a weakling about anything that involves danger, blood, and confrontation or well, even a raised voice, so I am particularly appreciative of brave people.

One morning I had the opportunity to show my appreciation when the Sheriff stood by me in the bakery as I placed my order for super gooey, frosted rolls. I heard the police officer order donuts. Yes. Donuts. I didn’t laugh at the irony. I didn’t crack a joke about the order. I acted like a grown up for a change. But then I realized, “Here’s my opportunity to show appreciation” so I said, “I would like to buy those for you, if that is okay.” He thanked me and we waited for our orders to be packaged.

When the orders were packaged, I moved down to the area to pay and felt his massive shadow beside me. I pointed to the bag which was his and pointing to my big box of jelly rolls, I said, “But if you touch this one, I’ll take you down.”

Did I just threaten a police officer? A big police officer with hand cuffs and the law on his side? My only chance of “bringing him down” was if he was laughing so hard he couldn’t move and I got on my knees to trip him as he stepped away. Luckily neither of those things happened. He said quietly and softly with his hands raised slightly, “No ma’am. I won’t take your baked goods” and then backed away as he thanked me. But it was me who was trying to thank him for the great job he does. Instead, I’m probably on a watch list somewhere.

No ... I don’t think that was why I wrote the word “donuts” on that card because at the bottom of the card I had written, “small Ziplock bags.” It was a grocery list after all.

Or was I going to tell about the time I had packaged small plastic bags with daily doses of Miralax in them for a cross-country car trip (my digestive system doesn’t always like to travel) and had put them in my purse along with the roll of dollar bills I had saved to use for toll booths? It was just bad luck that I had to show my driver’s license at a traffic stop. Digging through the small bags of white powder and shoving aside the roll of dollar bills to find my driver’s license, I realized too late that, like Lucille Ball, I had some “ ’splainin’ ” to do.

I guess I’ll just have to start labeling my index cards.