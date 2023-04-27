After having two years of COVID hair plugging the bathroom drains, I have been having my hair cut regularly. Well, not regularly because I have trouble committing to something planned six weeks in advance, but often.

The problem with not making an appointment on a regular basis, though, is that you risk having that “I need a haircut right this minute” feeling. Suddenly you can’t wait to get sheared. You fear that you could stand on a street corner with a cup of coffee and people will start dropping coins into your cup. You feel like you will be found by a talent agent and be asked to audition for the witch in an upcoming “Wizard of Oz” play. You feel like your hair is a curtain on your face and you are peeking out a window to watch the neighbor’s activities.

Such spontaneous haircut needs can cause a lot of problems.

I have a hairdresser that I love. She does a good job, but she isn’t always available in the middle of the night when I wake up and look in a mirror. She doesn’t always have an appointment available when I find myself suddenly back in the 1960s minus the flowers in my hair. I often wish that I was more forward thinking, was better at making commitments and had more patience. If I had those qualities, I wouldn’t have things happen like what happened today.

Today I was shopping when I caught my reflection in a store window. I didn’t recognize myself but I vowed to avoid that old woman I saw there. She looked mangy. She looked like she might have been a relative to Albert Einstein without the IQ. She looked like she might take a shopping cart out of the store and just keep on walking.

As the realization washed over me that I knew this woman personally, I searched frantically for someone who was holding a pair of scissors in their hand. Normally this would scare me, being in a large store and seeing someone with large scissors walking around, but at that moment I craved such a person.

I’m not going to say the name of the store because they might not like me sharing what happened there and my reaction to it. Let’s just say that they can afford to sue me for any mention of them or their affiliates. I would have to represent myself in court and unless I could sell my story to a rag magazine, I would have a considerable financial setback.

The short version of what happened is this: I found someone with a pair of scissors. She had a chair within the store and was waiting idly for a shopper to have an out of control hair moment like a shark waits patiently for an unsuspecting school of fish.

My body almost involuntarily veered toward the chair and I plunked down, taking up most of the floor with my purchases.

“Girl, what can I do for you today?” she asked as if it wasn’t obvious. She was already spritzing my hair with water and wielding scissors the size of pruning shears.

“I’d like ....” And with three snaps of her gum, a flash of the tattoo under her forearm and two stories of what she had done last weekend, I had a pile of hair falling on my shoulders. With the speed with which it all happened and the fatigue that accompanied the shopping and the shock, I didn’t realize the magnanimity of what I had done until I got home and looked in the mirror. There I saw the actor David Spade from the movie “Joe Dirt.” If you don’t know that movie, think of the word “mullet” and you will get the idea. I would have broken into a line dance for Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Achy Breaky Heart,” but no one else was in the room and I was too tired to dance.

I am going to call my hairdresser in the morning and confess my sin and hope that she can work a miracle. I will never again mix the purchase of bulk cereal with a snap judgement to get a haircut.