Dear Michael: We have an interesting situation. We had one boy and two girls and none of them showed any interest in farming other than to have our son help once in a while. As he was coming out to help, he brought his son with him and he, our grandson, decided he totally loved farm life. Over the years, he started showing up to the farm more than his dad did – even when all of his friends were off “playing.”

Now our grandson has been farming with us full-time for about six years, he is married, has children and we would like him to have the farm. My son is married to a woman who had two children before they were married but they had none of their own.

The problem is we had promised our son the “home” place consisting of just more than one section – although he is not now farming. How do we make certain that if we leave this to our son that it will stay with our grandson? – Generationally Challenged

Dear Generationally Challenged: Obviously, you understand if you leave it to your son believing he will leave it to his son – the farmer – but if your son should die first, his second wife has claim to the farm. As such, there is no guarantee that she won’t leave it to her children from her first marriage as your son and her had none of their own.

The first thing is if your son does leave it to your grandson, likely he would receive the farmland from his estate – depending. The depending means his spouse is entitled to half of his estate – under state law – but there are some restrictions of what she can claim based on how the land was acquired. Inheritances are often off limits for claims by a spouse, but it depends on what else he may have left her. Sometimes the “half of the estate” rule is breached when there is no other property in the estate to leave her.

All in all, if she wants to contest the will, she likely will not win. But, that is not to say she would not create a mountain of legal bills in the process for your grandson to deal with.

In situations where the answer is “I don’t know,” then make sure you do know.

One way is to set up a life estate with the remainder deed going to your grandson rather than to your son. Your son would enjoy a lifetime of income but eventually it would pass to his son – your grandson.

What happens now if your grandson decides not to or cannot farm? Then you have to put a “tail” on him that states he must farm until he is of a certain age before the deed on the property is free and clear. In the meantime, it will be a clouded deed – and unfortunately, your grandson cannot use it for collateral.

This may or may not be feasible for your son. He may be thinking someday he would like to cash in this property. Or if he dies, his wife might.

If not, then we do a remainder deed to him but both he and his wife sign a rent/purchase agreement with your grandson now. You can set the terms of the rent purchase agreement now – even if you have years before he can enact them. You might put he can buy the land at a stated rate (County Average for like land) or rent for the same rate.

If your son decides he wants to sell, then he must give six months certified notice of his intent to sell. If your grandson buys the property for a low rate and then sells the property again within 10-15 years, then he must split the difference with his father.

Signatures are a powerful thing and if you can walk into court with a signed, certified document attesting to how things are going to go, they will stand up in court.