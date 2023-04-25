Dear Michael: We have heard recent reports about land sales which, if applied to our land, would mean we may be looking at estate taxes. The exemption per person is still over $13 million dollars, but that does not add up very well for us as we are well more than this. Are we going to be looking at estate taxes again? – Taxed to Death.

Dear Taxed to Death: If anyone has been paying attention to agricultural news this past couple of weeks, the events happening are growing at an exponential rate.

Pasture ground has reached a new state high for North Dakota in values around $1800 per acre and rents over $25. There are a lot of ranchers out there who have a whole lot of pasture who think their land is not worth that much, but the statewide averages do not lie.

Second, a piece of irrigated land – supposedly potato land – just sold for a record $8,000 an acre. Now the interesting thing is this land was in Burleigh County – practically at the center of the state.

Last, on random Google News more and more sites are showing up to “Invest In Farmland” – something like farmacres.com. It and other sites have been popping up with regularity on Google News or whatever browser you use.

Now we have Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank extolling the virtues of North Dakota and its abundant resources. For some states, they would think that was a pretty good year to have all this happening.

What this boils down to is your farmland is no longer like bricks and mortar at a Walmart or Costco. Your land has become a “commodity.”

Bill Gates has already begun investing in farmland, but why in North Dakota? Because North Dakota land is considered extremely undervalued, and it produces something which no one in the world can do without – food. As other regions of the world are tied up in wars, civil conflicts, and droughts, it causes the value of the farmland in North Dakota to rise in value.

Another factor was the PPE money for COVID as well as the ARC money paid out for less than average crops. These plans put billions of dollars into farmers’ pockets and, like every other time they have had extra money, they bought farmland with it.

Where is it all heading? Based on a conservative Think Tank called Farmland Is Our Legacy, using normal inflation rates, many farmers and ranchers will certainly be subject to estate taxes – even if they do not lower the current $13 million plus exemptions at the end of 2024 – or roughly 20 months from now.

The “Farmland Is Our Legacy” is an interesting group of estate planning attorneys, estate capable CPAs, and other leaders with a background in farming – most within the past generation who have grouped together to offer this free service for farmers. It will be available after May 1, 2023.

They have developed a program where you can input all of your information and they will do an analysis free of charge, for those who are interested. If so, call me at my office.

By the way, Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities are now at five percent plus depending on the amount of money you set aside and for the term – typically five years – although two, three, four and higher terms are available. This will last until inflation is brought under control and then they will drop again.

But for the time being, they are the highest they have been since 2004. Interest is tax-deferred so it will not hurt to make more money plus you can access a portion of your money without penalty.

The world is changing fast, and you need to know how to read the signs to survive, and even profit, from times ahead.