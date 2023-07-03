It’s rodeo season up north, here. Texas has the winter season and the northwest the fall, but the Fourth of July is ours.
Growing up riding bareback, running in the “rough string,” dodging washouts, ducking low hanging limbs, and side jumps from a rattlesnake buzz, it becomes second nature to body flow with your horse, using firm leg muscle grips and quick, fluent, flexible mid-section bends and balance adjustments.
You simply adapt to becoming an extended part of your mount. I didn’t realize it until I watched a “Special Cowboy Moments” feature on the Cowboy Channel TV of Randy Magers. The little Texan was a world class bull rider decades ago. He personally stated that bull riding came so natural to him that he didn’t have to even work at it very hard. The reason was, he said, that he grew up riding horses bareback from as far back as he could remember, saying bull riding was a natural continuation.
Wow! I didn’t realize it until after my “moxie youth” had now expired, that I too could have been a world’s top bull twister. Dream on! No, in reality my two brothers and I grew up rough and reckless riding bareback and breaking out our parent’s annual, on coming colt crop of a 40 head brood mare band in the rough unforgiving terrain of the western North Dakota badlands.
We learned from the “school of hard knocks,” getting dumped many times. We learned to “tuck-and-roll,” hanging onto the bridle rein of whichever side you departed, to get back up and go on – a lesson in life. Being the youngest, I led the pack in broken bones to “prove up,” but at the end of the day, riding a horse bareback makes you an excellent rider compared to learning the art with the support of a saddle.
As we matured into our “cutting a wide swath” years, my brothers and I, as most ranch-raised youth do, tried our hand in the arena. Jim favored the bareback event, which was a total disaster to me. Chuck leaned toward the fine tuning of saddle bronc as well as bulls. Without second thought, the “toro twisting” held my interest. It was simple. With a “death grip” in my right hand, all I had to do was take a seat, pull down, call for the gate and bond with his every movement for eight seconds without having to think, which was my approach to life anyway.
With my permanently locked left elbow at a “right angle” from a horse wreck at age seven, my right arm developed well, but what would win me an extra point or two from the judges when I got one covered, was how I had to hold that bent arm up over my head or counter balancing it out in front of my body. It appeared in control and effortless to them, which of course, it wasn’t to me. Now days they ride the rank ones that way, but it wasn’t in style back then.
We didn’t stay at it very long, doing weekend amateur events in parts of three neighboring states before we took our dad’s advice that there wasn’t much of a financial future or retirement security in that line of work.
Ranching and building a cattle herd was always in the back of our minds anyway. Our dad, Harold, and his brother Harry, could have both “went down the road” rodeoing, but the “road” wasn’t built yet then. It was more or less just local weekend play. It always meant a lot to me when years ago our neighbor, Jim Tescher, who went on to become one of the world’s best bronc riders and steer wrestlers, told me that my Uncle Harry was his idol when he was a kid.
Back in my time in the amateurs, we did our physical training in the bar until closing time, then took another bull the next afternoon. No weight rooms or videos to study, but the bulls weren’t near as bred up and rank as they are today. The biggest issue that I recall of those times was that of one of the stock contractors. When they filled the chutes and just before you were to settle down on your bull, they’d go down the line with an electric “hot shot” cattle prod to “warm them up” to buck better.
All it accomplished was to make “chute fighters” out of them. There were even times you’d get “buzzed” in the backside by mistake when they’d give your bull a second shot as they left the chute. It usually back fired on them as it “took the top off” the bull while chute fighting and in turn, put you in a fighting mood. Today they’d get run out of town.
It’s fun to watch the evolution of the sport. Perhaps the biggest revolution was the removal of the saddle horn on the bronc saddles due to the Deb Copenhagen incident at Toppenish, Wash., in 1950 when his horn was shattered by an overhead beam in the stripping chute. Others then immediately sawed theirs off afterwards. Years ago chaps were only worn by the saddle bronc riders for better grip on the swells, but the bull and bareback events all use them today.
Are the barrel racers and steer wrestlers going to wear chaps in the future for flashy show if nothing else?
When will there be a left-handed steer wrestler or team roper? I’ve seen a left-handed calf roper compete. Major league baseball has had only two left-handed catchers in it’s history. One played only two games for the Pittsburgh “Pirates” in the 1970s. The other was way back somewhere around 1900.
My good friend and classy bronc rider, the late Jess Howard, came up with one of his many humorous lines, saying, “I rode saddle bronc for several years before I realized why that guy was riding next to me.