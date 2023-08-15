Dear Michael: We have a farm operation, and we would really like to protect this farm from everything including, in some cases, our own children. Some have not lived their best lives – yet I hope – and others have not married someone who meets our definition of someone who should profit from our life’s work.

My husband and I talked to an attorney about setting things up for our grandchildren with our children having the right to income for their lives, but the property going to our grandkids. He suggested setting up an irrevocable trust and transferring our property today to this trust so that this inheritance would be guaranteed to go to our grandchildren – even if we needed long-term care. What is your opinion on irrevocable living trusts? – Irrevocably Changed

Dear Irrevocably Changed: Let us go through a few different thoughts prior to making a one-way deposit of your entire life’s work, as you put it.

There is no guarantee that your grandchildren will someday be better people than your in-laws or your children. In fact, most studies show this type of behavior is generational and each generation gets worse rather than better each generation.

If that is indeed true, then you are bypassing your children in the “hopes” that your grandchildren will be better people – more deserving, as it were. However, it is entirely possible your grandchildren will only magnify their parents’ shortcomings and be even less deserving someday than your children.

Many people then throw their hands in the air and say, “Then who do we give it to?”

At this point, you only have two options. You can either leave it to your children and hope they grow into better versions of themselves, or you can leave the income to your children, your grandchildren for their lifetimes with the remainder going to a charity.

When faced with this, most parents would rather have it go to their children than to a charity. If so, then accept the reality that someday your children will inherit this property. You can put in some sprinkling provisions which state they do not receive it all at one time (a necessity for all inheritances of more than $500,000 total). After that, accept what fate has in store for this property and die smiling.

Also, accept the reality they will not get it until you are dead and if you are dead, you have better things to do than worry about inheritances. You’ll have harp classes to attend!

However, any changes or rethinking of distributions goes out the window with an irrevocable living trust. Once you put the property into the trust, it is impossible to modify these distributions, as different events occur with your family.

You think “I never saw that coming!” and there is NOTHING you can do to change your trust – period. You took a snapshot of that day and planned your entire estate based on what was in the snapshot in time.

Of course, many people are motivated to take such drastic measures as an irrevocable living trust to “protect” their property from long-term care costs.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as “free” long-term care. Somebody pays for it. If you have assets but failed to insure those assets then, yes, you can lose those assets.

The same is true if you do not carry car insurance or home insurance and you either sued for damages caused or lose assets from fire, tornado, etc., nobody is going to step up and make you whole again. Who bears this responsibility is up to you.

Now granted, putting your home into an irrevocable trust will protect the assets and Medicaid, a program designed for “indigent” people, will pay the difference.

But who pays for Medicaid? Here is the list in order – County, State, Federal. So, if you are indigent, you are asking for your county, your state to pay for you?

Is that why property taxes are so high? Yes – this and other forms of Medicaid make up 40 percent of your state and county budget.