Most of you “next generation”-ers have grown up with the quick change stirrup strap buckles on your saddles and aren’t much aware of its beginning. In my youth, it was a painstaking 20 minute aggravation at best.
We had to unlace an X pattern leather string to free the stirrup straps in order to select the next chosen length, then stitch the laces back up through the strap’s port holes, requiring a pair of pliers to pull the heavy laces through. It wasn’t done any more than necessary, but as we young ones “shot up” stirrups had to be let out to match our growth. That’s one reason we grew up riding bare back, as well as the cost of saddles to outfit three growing boys on a cow/calf outfit in the badlands.
Now-a-days you’ll see the winners of each rough stock event at a rodeo either drop or lengthen the stirrups of a borrowed saddle in a flash before mounting to take their hat waving victory lap.
Earl Blevins was born in the tiny Appalachian community of Whitetop, Va., at the very corners of Tennessee and North Carolina. Mount Rogers, Virginia’s highest mountain, looked down on the valley. During World War II he was enlisted in the Coast Guard and assigned to keep guard of the Carolina Coast for stealthy German submarine landings. Assigned to different horses and saddles frequently, he grew discouraged of the long, troublesome leather lace stitching to adjust the stirrups to fit his length. Out of sheer need and ingenuity, he cobbled up a primitive stirrup strap buckle to eradicate the problem.
Following his discharge in 1945, the young man came west with his bride, Jean, and learned the cowboy way working on ranches in Wyoming and Montana. He kept tinkering on his buckle invention and by 1949 had perfected the device and secured the “Blevins Buckle” patent. At Wheatland, Wyo., he and Jean built the Blevins Manufacturing Company from a shoe string operation in their basement to an international business.
The device consisted of an aluminum plate with two prongs that fit into your chosen leather port holes up and down the saddle stirrup straps with an overlapping slide plate to lock it in place, thus eliminating the slow, frustrating leather lace X pattern for stirrup adjustments.
It was soon discovered that leather and aluminum didn’t co-exist well due to some sort of chemical reaction, so the prongs and slide plates were then converted to metal. The original two post prong invention has evolved into innovations of three and four prong buckles of your choice on today’s market as many companies have benefited from the original Blevins Buckle invention.
I have taken ranch jobs from Glendo, Wyo., on the Moran-Twifford spread just north of Wheatland and back to North Dakota and didn’t always have my saddle along, therefore appreciating the handy device. To me and my colleagues, no matter who’s making the quick change buckle of today, it’ll always be a “Blevins Buckle” to us.
Earl Blevins became a skilled “bull dogger” (steer wrestler by today’s terms) winning championships to include Madison Square Garden and the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo. He has been enshrined into the Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame at Colorado Springs, Colo. He went into the ranching business with partners Ned and Anne Bryant on Sybille Creek and continued until his passing at 88 years in 1994.
It’s now time for the 67th Annual Champions Ride Matched Bronc Riding coming up Aug. 5 at the Home on the Range near Sentinel Butte, N.D. The classic event features the world’s top bronc riders up against the world’s best broncs. It’s a one day preview of the National Finals Rodeo at Las Vegas, Nev.
But what the average mass of viewing attendance isn’t aware of is where the “tools of the trade” are built. Our own, native-born North Dakotan, Dave Urlacher, with his leather and saddle shop at his ranch south of Fryburg, N.D., has handmade and custom-built the vast majority of the bronc saddles you’ll see coming out of the chutes.
Dusty Hausauer, our own Dickinson, N.D., classy bronc rider who has won the Canadian Finals in 2008 and qualified for the Las Vegas National Finals, long had Dave do his leather work and encouraged him to start building bronc saddles. Urlacher’s first bronc saddle was built for the Wyoming bronc rider, Chet Johnson.
Since then, through Dusty’s connections, Dave has built numerous saddles for most all the worlds best that include Zeke Thursten, Sage Newman, Dawson and Logan Hay, Kolby Wanchuk, Chase Brooks, Tanner Butner, Brody Cress, Kade Bruno, Shorty Garrett, Wyatt Casper, Rusty, Ryder and Spencer Wright and is presently working on saddles for Stetson and Statler Wright, Colburn Bradshaw, and many more.
Dave told me he just got six more orders last week added to several dozen already. He puts in many long days working his trade, when he’s not taking in a rodeo. Each saddle demands 35 to 38 hours to complete. Dusty told me that Dave’s saddles are so much in demand because of their durability and his awareness to custom build them to each bronc rider’s personal desire.
Jay Urlacher, Dave’s son, who is also involved in the Champions Ride from his rural Dickinson home, is building custom made spurs that are trophies to the winners.
Normally, the Champions Ride is on a warm, sunny, pleasant afternoon, but last year will carry memories into future generations of our attending youth as a cold, drizzly rain set in and caught most unprepared. So, even though we are expecting a warm sunny afternoon, it wouldn’t hurt to throw a slicker and hat cover in your “war bag.”
Come and enjoy our local national treasure. The friendships and camaraderie is priceless.