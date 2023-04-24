A good friend and very good operator that farmed out on the fertile flats south of Beach was one of North Dakota’s pioneer producers in the new innovating of no till seeding. In fact Bob Ekre received many awards and citations for his ingenuity. I received a couple citations over the years, but they were presented to me by a Highway Patrolman.
But I was even ahead of Bob on my minimum tilling practice. You see, I’d plant several hundred acres of oats mixed with clover seed for hay. That way I’d only have to go over the acreage every other year at seeding time as the clover is bi-annual and matures the second year without application, saving time, fuel expense, machine wear and breakdowns, but where the real minimum tillage came in was with my equipment.
A worn out old tandem disk that sort of “nicked” the ground here and there on the softer soil spots while barely leaving evidence over grassy areas. One benefit about those soddy locations was that it would break the disks loose on the drill so they would rotate for a while before plugging up again. Most times I’d just have to pull the rubber down spouts out of the double disks as they drug and let the seeds fall helter-skelter beside them on the ground top.
I think that’s where the “no till seeding” term originated, at least on our operation. As long as we got the right kinds of rains at the right times, it all worked out. When our sons asked me for advice (once in a while they did), I’d simply say, “On a wet year you can’t do anything wrong, on a dry year you can’t do anything right.”
Our operation consisted of many small creek bottoms of four to 12 acres with a 24-foot gorge wall six feet off the outside rounds, a three acre plateau and my largest, 32-acre hillside field that totaled 400 acres scattered in a four mile radius of the headquarters. The biggest share of these fields had six to eight corners that had to be “sowed” to the center and back to cover corner turning voids. I’ve often tried to get those “Leading Edge” developers of satellite controlled equipment to come out and try one of my fields as a “test plot,” but to no avail.
Along with pasture cow calving, barn two-year-olds, annual spring fence repairing, some rain and snow intervals, it would take me six weeks to cover it all. My biggest drawback was to try and get a 12-foot wide disk-drill hook-up through 10-foot gates.
They’ve come a long ways from then to now in their no till applications. I remember when our John Deere implement dealer put a brand new 5010 tractor on display at the local Golden Valley County Fair. Folks walked around and around it, marveling over its giant size and wide tires. Why would anybody need a tractor that big? It would be fun to park one beside any of today’s monster quadra-tracs or triples on all four corners with a near aerial view from the comfort of the computerized operators nest.
It seems in my memory that the price they get for their wheat stayed below five bucks for something like 40 or 50 years, while the cost of raising it continued to skyrocket. Now it might be a bit higher, but it’s losing ground to fuel and fertilizer costs.
There was one short period – very short – where wheat prices went wild, from $9, $11, $14, then $17 bucks per bushel, due to economic and political reasons beyond my mentality. It even went on to $20 for a short sprint. There was even a scare that over selling would deplete the next spring’s seed inventory.
My biggest regret is that I lost more on wheat when it was high than I ever did in the poorest times of ranching, because I never planted any.