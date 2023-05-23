Dear Michael: I have had to retire from farming due to some health issues – although I still like to go out on the tractor. I just can’t keep up with it anymore. I have a machinery line which is worth about $3 million. None of my children farm and the only advice my CPA has given me is to sell the machinery over time, so I do not have a high tax bracket each time. No one else seems to have a solution that works. Do you have any ideas? Capital Recaptured

Dear Capital Recaptured: The only thing about selling your machinery over time is that you lose the time value for money and its compounding effect – which can be massive over time.

If you sold your machinery and put it into a five percent interest annuity, you would recapture your taxes paid – approximately 37 percent – in about five to six years’ time. In an annuity, you do not have to pay taxes on the interest until you withdraw from the annuity. You will be able to gauge better which are high income tax years and which are low and make withdrawals accordingly.

Now for some farmers, they do not like paying taxes at all. The next thing to look at is a Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust (CRAT). It is not called an annuity trust because it has an annuity inside of it.

Let’s say, for example, you put one-half into a CRAT. That would be a donation to the charity of your choice of $1.5 million. But the money is not gone – oh, no!

The charity receives your money upfront, but in this agreement, you will receive a 15-year income payout after 10 years’ time.

This amount would produce close to $150,000 per year in income to you, to your spouse, children, grandchildren, whoever. The 15-year payout is the “annuity” portion of IRS code as it is an annual payment certain over a period certain. That is around $2,250,000 of income on your $1,500,000 donation.

Additionally, you would receive a tax deduction from the charitable contribution of approximately $750,000. That is something you can carry forward for up to five years.

But if you make the donation in the same year as the sale, you can use the income tax deduction on the remainder of the machinery sale proceeds and write off this amount of the total sale.

Out of a $3 million sale, you would have to pay taxes on $1,250,000 rather than $3 million. Instead of paying over $1,100,000, you would only pay $437,000 – if you were in that same 37 percent tax bracket.

That is a savings of almost $700,000 in taxes paid to the IRS.

Last, but not least, as you or your wife or your children receive income, they will only have to pay taxes on about 50 percent of the $150,000 per year for 15 years. That is another tax savings of another $300,000 total.

This was recently featured on Google about how wealthy people avoid paying income and estate taxes and when dug into, it makes sense. Why else would the uber wealthy be making so many charitable donations?

By the way, this works for capital gains or sales within your family, as well.

You are not uber wealthy, sir, apart from the one year when you sell your machinery. How you handle that year is up to you, but there are alternatives.