Some people I know are mesmerized and awestruck by the majestic display of a violent lightning storm. I’m not and I’ll testify to my reasons and they are many.
Growing up my parents didn’t have rural electric power until the fall of 1969. They depended on their own from a 32-volt generator. The 40-foot steel tower it was mounted on sat in the yard next to the Wanagan Creek gorge but wouldn’t catch enough wind for reliable production. So in the early ’50s my dad and a crew of neighbors laid it over the top of a cattle stock rack truck and hauled it back around in the pasture and brought it out and set it up on the point of a high bluff overlooking the headquarters where it would catch enough wind to supply the house with power.
That worked well except when the violent “thunder boomers” rolled in. The vanguard of these storms always arrived with a near hurricane, short-lived burst of wind. The original generator was of two blades (opposite each other), but was void of a built in “governor” weight to slow it down, resulting in the blades occasionally flying off and crashing to earth a quarter mile away, hopefully missing the house.
So it became routine for us four sibling to “draw the short straw” to who had to climb the 300-foot sandy bluff to shut it down in the lightning-lit dark of night at the base of that 40-foot “lightning rod.” We could come back down in 10 jumps, 30 feet to the leap, with lightning encouraging our lack of fear of a broken leg.
On occasions when the afternoon storms rolled in, if home alone, our mother would shut it down. One time the shut off winch crank got away from her and struck high on her cheek bone and blackened her eye. She had a lot of fun telling friends she got hit by an “old crank.”
Later on dad bought up all the better model Jacobs wind generators he could get hold of that had three blades and equipped with built in governor weights to control the violent wind bursts.
Other lightning incidents that produced a life long fear are many. Several times our dad and my brothers and I took refuge under the hayrack while caught pitching on a load of loose hay.
Countless times we’d make an all out dash for a distant rock ledge out cropping while checking cattle on horseback. We even started “hatcheting a cave” in a huge castle rock formation in our “spare time” for a future sanctuary, which was cancelled out by more important duties.
One time I was helping a neighbor run in his herd of bucking horses that he furnished to local amateur rodeos and we got caught in a fast moving, low cloud down pour that was fronted by that soft, ground, flash lightning all around us while on sweaty horses. I can remember yet today Glenn saying after we made it in, “That stuff was so close you could feel it pushing on you.” That sulfur smell stays with you.
We’ve had cows struck dead by it, leaving a tell-tale burnt spot of hair on the hide.
Years ago a local young lad lost his life to lightning while standing at the end of a grain field flagging positions for a crop duster while several miles away from a storm. Yes, you bet I’m afraid of lightning.
Technology has done very well in my lifetime of predicting oncoming weather extremes, but I guess I’m too old-fashioned. I think it goes back to the way a person is raised.
We’ve always been vigilant of our livestock’s and wildlife’s habits. I remember one of Paul Harvey’s newscasts after the New Year’s Day tragedy of the Indian Ocean’s tsunami that devastated Sri Lanka’s shoreline killing many tourists. He stated that the elephants, tigers and monkeys all headed for the highland a half hour before it hit. They had that built in awareness of oncoming danger. The people didn’t.
Dogs hate thunderstorms. D.J., our long haired Border Collie, will be wide eyed, panting and going crazy, running under your saddle horse or trying to sneak into the basement, all on a clear, calm, bright and sunny morning. You can bet your last dollar there’ll be a lightning-thunderstorm that night.
How can you doubt a dog?