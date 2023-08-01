Leon’s Mfg. Company, Inc., introduces the BH1600 Hydra-Push Bale Handler. At 47 ft. long and 12 ft. 9 inches wide, the BH1600 features a two-row capacity as follows:
Load Capacity Dimensions (Two Rows):
• 16 of 48” bale length (@ 1500 lbs/ea)
• 14 of 60” bale length (@ 2050 lbs/ea)
• 12 of 72” bale length (@ 2500 lbs/ea)
Bales are loaded on the deck with the adjustable bale lift arm that can be attached to either side of the handler. The heavy-duty frame includes a tilting main deck and smooth hydraulic push-off with mechanical assist unloading technology.
The BH1600 features:
People are also reading…
• Tractor hp requirement of 150++
• Total transport height with bale arm: 11 ft
• Max bale load capacity of 30,000 lbs
• Hydraulic push-off unloading
• 8 bolt cast hubs
• Walking axles with 8 HD floatation tires
• Modular steel frame construction makes for easy assembly and disassembly
For more information phone 1-800-667-1581 or 306-786-2600; email sales@leonsmfg.com; website ww.leonsmfg.com.