John Deere is offering HarvestLab 3000 Grain Sensing on 2018 or newer John Deere S700 Series Combines. Grain Sensing continuously measures and monitors protein, starch and oil values in wheat, barley or canola in real time as the combine is harvesting. This site-specific data can then be viewed in the combine, or in the John Deere Operations Center.
As the combine moves through the field, a motor-driven auger pushes grain in front of the HarvestLab 3000 near-infrared sensor. When a farmer has site-specific data on a field’s harvest quality, they know if the grain coming out of the field is of baking or fodder quality. This knowledge gives them the ability to store their grain in separate batches according to quality and then market that grain more selectively. The 3000’s data also helps farmers see areas of the field that most successfully converted nutrients into yield, protein or oil, so next season’s fertilizer plan can be adjusted.
For more information visit JohnDeere.com.