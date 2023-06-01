Hillco Technologies announces the launch of the Wrap Twine Remover, a revolutionary new product that will allow an operator to remove netwrap or twine from large round bales and large square bales quickly and efficiently from inside the tractor cab.
The Wrap Twine Remover is designed to be compatible with a variety of tractors and to be mounted to the front of a tractor. It is constructed with exceptional quality and is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. It is easy to operate and maintain and is built to last.
For more information visit www.hillcotechnologies.com.