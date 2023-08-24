There is so much more to being on a local small town fire department than fighting fires. While that’s a big part of the job, the department gets called out to everything from farmers getting trapped in grain bins to tractors tipping over and power take-off accidents. The departments must be ready to handle all of these challenges at a moment’s notice.
In 2019, Jerry, a local farmer near Gibbon, Minn., became trapped in his grain bin. That’s when the mental wheels began turning for the local fire department.
“When Jerry’s sons found him trapped in the bin, the grain was up to his shoulders,” Gibbon firefighter Nate Firle recalled. “They jumped in to help and accidentally knocked more grain loose, which covered his head. They got his head uncovered and kept him exposed until we arrived. It was pretty scary.”
While the firefighters were on the way, the assistant fire chief noticed the neighboring farm had a grain vacuum, which would come in very handy in getting Jerry out of the bin. A quick call to the neighbor had that grain vac on-site within 15 minutes and was instrumental in the rescue.
“We had to move a lot of grain to get Jerry out and do it quickly,” Firle said. “He’d been unconscious, but when he came to, Jerry told us his foot was tangled in the auger. We moved a lot of grain in a short period because of the grain vac and pulled off a successful rescue.”
Firle says fire departments typically analyze events like this after the fact to figure out what they could have done differently or better to improve how they’ll handle the next emergency. The grain vac was instrumental in the rescues, so that’s what started the department on a journey to establishing a Rural Rescue Response Trailer.
“Fire departments are well-equipped to handle fires,” Firle said. “However, they aren’t always that equipped for rescues. Yet, 30-40 percent of our calls are rescue situations. We started gathering all the tools we’d need for rescues, and there wasn’t enough room on our trucks to haul them.”
They’d also need a grain vac, too. That’s when Firle said someone floated the idea of constructing a trailer to haul this equipment when it’s needed.
“We designed a trailer and made it with all the cabinet space we’d need to hold all the rescue tools, including our lifting bags, station bars, and confined space rescue equipment,” Firle said.
They quickly realized building a trailer of that size would take a lot of money. The department called for bids and found out they’d need $50,000 to trigger the purchase. They didn’t want to go to the taxpayers and ask them to come up with the money. Instead, they began going to local businesses and agricultural businesses outside of town.
“We raised funds locally as well as with organizations like Beck’s Hybrids, Corteva, Nutrien and some of the larger players in the ag realm,” he recalled. “We raised just over $75,000 in three months. We were able to completely pay off the trailer and buy some additional equipment we lacked.”
Now that the Rural Rescue Response Trailer is up and running, other fire departments have begun to take notice. Firle is getting 3.5 phone calls a week from other departments all over the country asking for information about the trailer. They’re getting so many that the department formed an “R3 Committee” to take care of the calls.
The department will work with Handlair to help provide the trailers to departments that have the funds available. But what about the smaller departments that may not have those kinds of funds available?
“With the support of Beck’s Hybrids, we began the Ag Revival Rural Rescue Foundation,” he said. “Other companies wanted to help out, but they can’t donate to Beck’s to help other departments get rescue trailers. My company, Ag Revival (an agriculture research company), started a foundation where companies could donate their money, and we distribute the funds to fire departments that need it.”
Fifteen departments from all over the country have applied to the foundation for equipment funding. Firle said it’s a privilege to be able to help people from throughout the U.S., and because of their hard work, state fire departments recently recognized Gibbon Fire and Rescue with a very high honor.
“Our department was recently chosen as the Minnesota Fire Department of the Year,” Firle said with a smile. “There are 780 fire departments in Minnesota, and Gibbon was selected because of our efforts in designing and bringing this project to life and rallying the community around it.
“We had some fantastic support from our community and couldn’t do this without them,” he added. “I get speechless when I think about this. It’s so humbling to know how the Lord works through people. The thing with farming is it’s a dangerous occupation, and a project like this can make a difference here and around the country.”