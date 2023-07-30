Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series on ghost towns Freedom and Equality in Frontier County, Nebraska.

Towns of Freedom, Equality reflect hopes of early settlers According to some, Freedom, Nebraska, was named after another post office in the area that was established shortly after the Civil War.

Whereas the town of Freedom grew from a post office to a supply and entertainment hub, the post office location in Equity, another Frontier County ghost town in southwestern Nebraska, transformed into a courthouse.

Equality was recognized as a post office on Aug. 19, 1875, and was initially housed in a cabin built by “a Mr. Tucker.” Frontier County resident Herb Allen described this cabin, which he had played in as a youth: “dirt floor, roof made of poles then slabs of bark with sod on top. Stood until the 1947 flood.”

The year after the post office was established, in 1876, the service moved half mile north to another log cabin that had been built by William H. Allen.

The name Equality probably derived from the era of President Abraham Lincoln and his proclamation concerning slavery during the Civil War, according to “Perkey’s Nebraska Place Names.” However, James Gammill, Allen’s son-in-law, speculates that Allen wanted to reflect his belief “in the equal rights of all, just as President Lincoln believed.”

Allen understood equality. He fought for this ideal as a soldier during the Civil War. As part of the ambulance corps, his job was “to remove the wounded in a timely and safe manner from active battle grounds,” as shared by his great-granddaughter Virginia (Allen) Roberts in a transcript of the Allen family history.

William and his younger brother Lyman were seemingly inseparable. Ironically, the brothers had married sisters. Lyman wed Mary Wren in 1859, and William married Margret Wren in 1860. Roberts tells how “William met Margret at a May Day picnic, fell in love and decided to win her for his wife when she grew older.” He wrote poetry for Margret in his personal diary while on the warfront.

Both brothers enlisted in the 19th Michigan Infantry in 1862, serving in the Union Army for three years. William was wounded during his service.

Following the Civil War, they returned to their wives in Michigan. Both families had four children each. In 1869, the families relocated to Saline County, Nebraska. Two more children were born to each family while living there.

Allen discovered his love for Frontier County while on a buffalo hunt in 1872, the same year the county was officially organized. Both William and Lyman brought their families west with the hope of new opportunities and the lure of land. The trek from Saline County to Frontier County was almost 200 miles, an 11-day trip made in a covered wagon.

The William Allen family homesteaded in a dugout near Medicine Creek. Lyman took his family to California; 23 years passed before they saw each other again.

Allen was close to 40 years old when he settled at Frontier County. His writings describe how they survived on the prairie: “When arriving here in 1873 I was drawing a (Civil War) pension of $4 a month. Wife and I kept a stiff upper lip, had good health and never went to bed hungry. Patched, of course, but we did not go into society a great deal … wild game was plentiful—buffalo, deer, antelope and wild turkey.”

For extra income, Allen cut and hauled wood and posts to Plum Creek, which is now Lexington, Nebraska. This four-day journey made with a team of oxen earned him $5 per load.

This same material was used to build the log cabin in 1876, as described in the Aug. 10, 1948, speech during the Medicine Creek Dam and Cambridge Diversion Dam Dedication: “When he built his residence, material for immediate use was not plentiful. Mills being at some distance away, he was obliged to resort to standing timber of the toughest kind.”

The cabin was considered small but was always welcome to travelers. “No one was ever turned away. There was always room for one more; a mansion with room to spare,” he said in the Aug. 10 speech.

With the birth of three more children, “a sod room was added to the structure to accommodate the large family,” said Roberts.

Allen was highly respected. He was elected as Frontier County Judge, an honor he held for four terms. Fellow Judge Bayard Paine described William as “a man of wide experience and sound judgments and by his advice and active help in every time of need did his full share to establish Frontier County along right lines,” in the book “Pioneers, Indians and Buffaloes.”

He would often walk the 10 miles from his home to the county courthouse at Stockville, Nebraska. After the courthouse burned to the ground, court was held in the Allen log cabin. Allen was known to put a court case in recess to marry a couple who had travelled a long way.

“Judge Allen was probably the best known man in his territory, which, to him, extended from Cambridge to some distance beyond Stockville. He held judicial office for many years, and those with evil inclinations had much respect for him,” according to the Aug. 10 speech.

The most famous hearing held in the Allen log cabin involved the murder trial of the Sherwood-Nelson case. Hot-headed and violent Jonas Nelson used a double-barrel shotgun to kill his neighbor Gene Sherwood over rights to a spring of water.

“William bound the defendant over to trial in District Court in North Platte. However, that night a group of irate settlers decided to take justice into their own hands and hanged Nelson from a tree,” Roberts wrote. Supposedly, the mob hung Nelson from the same tree he hid behind to shoot Sherwood.

Judge Allen passed away in 1904 at the age of 69. Previously, he and Margret had moved to Cambridge so that their son William “Willie” could farm the land. Margret returned to the Frontier County homestead after the death of her husband. By this time, Willie had built a frame house and the log cabin was used as storage.

In the late 1940s, the Allen log cabin was threatened by the construction of a dam being built to control the devastating flooding along the Medicine Creek. Many farmhouses and outbuildings in the valley had to be relocated, including the Allen log cabin. So in 1949, William H. Allen’s grandsons numbered each log and moved the loggie. Grandsons James, Clarence, Nelson, Ivan and Herbert meticulously reassembled the log cabin, minus the sod room attachment.

Many Allen family reunions were hosted in the log cabin. It withstood the elements in its new location for close to 60 years until it fell into disrepair, particularly where the sod room had been attached. The log cabin was again dismantled in the early 2000s.

Roberts is seeking someone to incorporate the logs into a historical project that would honor the log cabin’s legacy.

“The log home could be reassembled, although it may only be one room,” Roberts said.

The Equality Post Office existed for only a brief time, but was an influential part of the history of Frontier County. As with the other communities in the region, it remains a mystery on the map.