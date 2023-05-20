BERGER, Mo. — Mostly dry weather has allowed for rapid spring planting progress in many areas, although farmers are hoping for some precipitation to help freshly planted crops take off. As a percentage of the total soybean acres to plant, Missouri’s farmers have planted seven times more of their soybean ground than at the same point last year.

Danny Kuenzel farms with family in Franklin and Gasconade counties in east central Missouri. He has some ground in the river bottom and some in the hills, and he says it has been an unusually dry spring in his area.

Most of the corn and soybeans are planted, but Kuenzel says some farmers are even opting to wait to finish their soybean planting until the ground receives some precipitation.

“The ground is really hard to try to plant into, so even if you plant them with no rain they will only sit there until we receive some moisture,” he says.

The mostly clear weather has allowed for rapid planting progress. After starting in early April, Kuenzel was able to get corn finished up in good time.

“We finished corn April 23,” he says.

He also planted a lot of soybeans in April, looking to capture the late-September premium in St. Louis. The crops had to navigate some colder weather in mid- to late April, but then May brought warm, sunny days.

Overall, Missouri’s farmers have made quick progress on soybean planting in general, due to the mostly clear weather.