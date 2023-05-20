PALMYRA, Mo. — In northeast Missouri, Marion County farmer Brent Hoerr was hoping for rain on a sunny day in early May. He says some parts of his region have hit on precipitation, but other areas were more in need.

“We’ve got some good rains north of us and south of us,” he says.

Speaking May 9, Hoerr says planting activity in the area is continuing but is getting closer to being finished.

“Quite a few around are finishing up beans and a little bit of corn yet along the river,” he says.

In a touch of farming irony, growers in the area are dealing with high water along the Mississippi River even as they are hoping for a rain for other fields and pastures. A thick snowpack to the north in the Mississippi River watershed melted quickly, sending river levels higher. While the levee system prevents direct flooding, the high river levels lead to water seeping through in places, delaying farmers’ ability to plant those fields.

“We’ve got some place where the river is flooding us through seep water,” Hoerr says.

He says the amount of flooding is fairly typical for this time of year.

“There’s low places that’ll be drowned out that we’ll have to replant,” Hoerr says.

It was a fairly typical starting time for planting for the area, he says. Hoerr started planting the second week of April. There was some ideal weather, then conditions turned cold, followed by hotter, drier weather.

“It was good going, then it cooled off and dried up,” he says.

He says the crops that did get planted are off to a good start, even if they need more rain.

“The crops that got in early are looking pretty good, with emergence and the stand,” he says.