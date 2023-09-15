Drones are useful in agriculture and other commercial applications and for fun recreation, but they can also be dangerous, especially among the younger crowd, said Salah Issa, a national advocate of autonomous, robotic and related technology safety and head of the University of Illinois Ag Safety Group.

The FAA has registered 855,860 drones in the United States as of 2023. Approximately 4,250 drone injuries were reported from 2015 to 2020 in the U.S., and 21% of all drone injuries were among people under age 18.

Multirotor drones are responsible for over 70% of reported incidents.

The most commonly injured body parts were the fingers, accounting for 56% of injuries in drone accidents. The most common drone injury diagnoses were lacerations (72%), followed by contusion/abrasion (10%), strain/sprain (5%), and internal injury (5%).

Most patients (95%) with a drone-related injury were treated and released. Only one patient was killed by electrocution while trying to retrieve the drone from power lines with a metal pole, according to information from University of Florida Extension.

Do:

Be informed of drone regulations and certification rules.

Know your machine. Read the manual.

Don’t:

Fly above 400 feet.

Fly outside visual sightlines.

Fly over groups of people, stadiums or within 5 miles of an airport.

Fly near other aircraft.

Fly near emergency response sites.

Fly the drone from a vehicle.