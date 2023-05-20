MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Weather hasn’t been much of an issue for Ethan Crow during planting this year, but an equipment issue has caused a bit of a delay.

Crow said he is on the back end of the people finishing up planting in central Iowa this year after his planter ran into some issues and he had to wait on parts. Then the week he was planning to wrap up, he received nearly 2 inches of rain, which has put a temporary halt on his progress.

“In this area there isn’t a lot left to plant,” Crow said. “We could have been three-fourths done, probably, before the rain we got here.”

Crow said he flipped crops this year and started on soybeans during a warm April week and got most of those in before starting on corn. The delay has pushed back the rest of his corn planting, but he thinks they’d be done if not for equipment issues.

“That 80-degree week in April, we got a lot of work done,” he said. “We planted about 35 acres of alfalfa and a few acres of sweet corn. Then we got working on planting soybeans, but then it got windy and cool. Now we are just getting caught back up.”

Overall planting progress has been quick in central Iowa, with corn reported at 82% planted and soybeans reported at 72% planted, according to the most recent planting progress report.

Cooler soil temperatures have been prevalent since the warm early April conditions, but crops have been faring well so far.