2, 12-oz. pkgs. frozen raspberries or 24 oz. fresh raspberries
Juice of 12 oranges
1/4 to 1/2 C. Rapadura
1/4 C. whey
2 tsp. sea salt
About 1 1/2 qt. filtered water
Place raspberries in food processor and blend until smooth. Mix in a large bowl with remaining ingredients. Cover with a cloth and leave at room temperature for two to three days. Skim any foam that may rise to the top. Strain through a strainer lined with a tea towel. Pour into a 2-quart glass container, cover tightly and store in refrigerator.